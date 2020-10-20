Cops seek man who robbed woman at gunpoint in Ridgewood – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for the man who robbed a woman at gunpoint in Ridgewood over the weekend.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, around 4:30 p.m., a woman was inside of a building located at 963 Wyckoff Ave., when she was approached by an unidentified man, according to the NYPD.

The man took out a gun and demanded the woman hand over her money, cops said. The woman complied and the man ran off with an undetermined amount of money, according to the police.

Police say the man is likely around 60 years old, with white hair. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.