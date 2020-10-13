Eleven Halloween movies for kids and families to enjoy this month – QNS.com

Entering the month of October not only means fall foliage and apple picking, but Halloween is just around the corner. While trick-or-treating plans may be pushed to next year, there are still ways you and your kids can enter the spooky spirit. You can follow along with Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween or feel free to check out these Halloween movies for kids on your own time.

“Twitches” – TV-PG

Follow Alex and Camryn, played by twins Tia and Tamera Mowry. Separated at birth in the magical kingdom Coventry, they were sent to (spoiler alert!) Earth to escape evil forces’ dangers. Reunited on their 21st birthday, their powers start to form. Follow their adventure while watching Twitches.

“Matilda” – PG

Based on the great Roald Dahl’s novel, the adaptation follows a gifted young girl’s story. Matilda Wormwood dealing with distant parents and a crude school principal, she realizes her power of telekinesis. Airing in 1996, Matilda has remained one of the many Halloween classics and a fun movie to introduce to your kids.

“Halloweentown” – TV-G

This 1998 Disney Channel Original Movie has remained as a Halloween favorite by all. Follow Marnie and her friends where their town is a safe haven for supernatural beings to lead a “normal” life. But on Marnie’s 13th birthday, her discovery of her powers must be used to fight the evil that is threatening to take over the world. Yes!

“Hocus Pocus” – PG

This movie is back in the theaters because, well, COVID, and who doesn’t need a spooky Halloween movie that is frightening but in a good fun way these days? Teenager Max with his sister and friends, explore an abandoned house accidentally releasing three evil witches. Follow the kids and a pretty cool magical cat as they try to steal their book of spells and outmaneuver the witches. Note to parents: Although not gory, this movie can be frightening for little kids, it is more appropriate for kids 10 and up.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” – PG

Join the misadventures of Jack Skellington, the beloved pumpkin king of Halloweentown. Bored of the same annual routine of frightening people in the real world, he discovers a new life when stumbling across Christmastown.

“Casper” – PG

Kids may know this cute and not so scary ghost from only commercials these days, but as parents know, Casper is a well-known friendly ghost. He peacefully haunts a mansion in Maine, causing specialists to arrive to communicate with him and his fellow spirits. In light of this, he develops a budding yet complicated relationship with teenage girl, Kat.

“The Addams Family” – PG-13

Choose between the 1991 film or the 2019 animated adaptation, the story follows a bizarre yet beloved family who reconnects with who they believe is a long-lost relative. Get into the Halloween spirit by following this family’s rollercoaster of a story.

“Ghostbusters” – PG

This ’80s film is an all-time favorite and perfect for the entire family. Follow this well-known team of scientists who, after losing their positions at a university in New York City, make moves to become “ghostbusters” to fight a high-tech battle with the supernatural for money. Join them in saving New York from complete chaos and absolute destruction.

“Hotel Transylvania” – PG

This 2012 animation starring Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez features all sorts of monsters. Hotel Transylvania serves as a resort where these monsters can be themselves without any humans bothering them. During one special weekend, all are invited for Mavis’ birthday, but a complication unfolds when an ordinary human crashes the party.

“E.T.” – PG

Yet another ’80s classic film, the story unravels when a gentle alien ends up stranded on Earth. Elliot and his sister Gertie take in E.T. and the children decide to keep its existence a secret. When E.T. falls ill, government intervention becomes a problem and creates trouble for both the children and the alien.

“Coco” – PG

Recently released in 2017, Coco quickly became the new favorite children’s movie. Follow Miguel and his dreams of becoming an accomplished musician when he stumbles across the Land of the Dead. After meeting a new friend, they go on a journey to discover the real story behind Miguel’s family history.