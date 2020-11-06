Holiday gift guide: Gifts that celebrate New York City – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DONNA DUARTE-LADD

New York, baby. While there are many ways to support our city and do our part for the economy, one method is to shop our stores or purchase pieces designed by local artists. Here are a few gifts perfect to gift while showing love to NYC.

New York City Baby Gift Set – Organic Newborn Toy Rattles | Taxi, Metro Card, Hot Dog & Pretzel -Estella NYC

This set of NYC-themed baby toys of an MTA MetroCard, hot dog, taxi cab, and always, a favorite NYC pretzel- are some of what makes New York, well New York. Made with a GOTS-certified organic cotton exterior, eco-friendly dyes, and polyester fill-this gift is perfect for a new baby regardless of where they live. $70

New York City Face Mask Natural New York City by Maptote

Face masks are now part of our wardrobes and what better way to show NYC some love than with this handmade fabric face mask from Maptote. This is a perfect teacher or stocking stuffer gift. This 100% cotton face mask is designed with a slot for a filter if you wish to add more protection. $14

New York Chocolate Squares & Bar Gift Set

Dylan’s Candy Bar is an oasis of candy for all and is widely known for being founded in NYC. This 12 piece square pack of yummy chocolate pieces, including their popular milk chocolate pretzel bar with a beloved NYC theme is a perfect gift for the holidays. $16

Minted I love New York – Created by illustrator Jordan Sondler

This vibrant New York City map will give any room some ‘pop’ with its interpretation of the busy city we know and adore. Perfect to gift yourself (the best kind of presents, right?) or gift to a lover of the arts. Illustrated by New York-based illustrator Jordan Sandler. $53

Minted I love New York – Created by illustrator Jordan Sondler

This vibrant New York City map will give any room some ‘pop’ with its interpretation of the busy city we know and adore. Perfect to gift yourself (the best kind of presents, right?) or gift to a lover of the arts. Illustrated by New York-based illustrator Jordan Sandler. $53

Apotheke Christmas In New York Candle – Designed by Artist Lindsey Balbierz

We all love a New York Winter, where kids take a break from the tablets and run outside to enjoy the fun. This Apotheke inspired winter candle is a blend of vanilla, citron, cinnamon with a dash of sugar and cognac. Encased in a box designed by New York artist Lindsey Balbierz — this is a gift that you may want to buy for yourself as well! $38

This story originally appeared on newyorkfamily.com.