Winning Take-5 ticket sold at East Elmhurst shop – QNS.com

For the second time this week, a winning lottery ticket was purchased in Queens.

The winning Take-5 ticket was purchased in East Elmhurst and selected for the Thursday, Nov. 12 drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Friday.

The Take-5 ticket, worth $58,174.50, was sold by Your Wholesome Food No. 2 Inc., located at 82-20 31st Ave.

Just the day before, on Nov. 11, a winning Take-5 ticket was purchased at Arun Newsstand Inc., located at 116-28 Rockaway Blvd., in South Ozone Park. That ticket was worth $56,197.50.

The Take-5 drawing, which is televised everyday at 10:30 p.m., selects five numbers from a field of one to 39.

The owner of the winning ticket has up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.