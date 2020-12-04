Grand jury indicts man who allegedly left murdered girlfriend on the side of the road in Oakland Gardens: DA – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Long Island man who allegedly murdered his pregnant girlfriend, leaving her dead body on the side of the road in Oakland Gardens, was indicted by a grand jury on murder charges on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Goey Charles, 30, faces up to to 25-years-to-life in prison if convicted of the charge.

On Oct. 23, around 2:50 a.m., video surveillance showed Charles parking his girlfriend’s white Dodge Challenger on the side of the Horace Harding Expressway in Oakland Gardens, according Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Charles got out of the driver’s seat and went into the backseat where his girlfriend, Vanessa Pierre, 29, was seated. Pierre was alive when Charles went into the backseat, according to the DA.

Soon after Charles went into the backseat, Pierre can be seen on the video motionless and stretched out in the backseat, authorities said. Around 4:40 a.m., Charles allegedly opened the back door and pulled Pierre’s body out of the car, dropping her on the sidewalk and then driving off, Katz said.

About an hour later, around 6 a.m., a passerby saw Pierre laying on the ground with a pair of gray sweatpants wrapped around her neck.

Emergency responders arrived to the scene to find Pierre unresponsive and unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charles was remanded by Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder on Wednesday. The Uniondale man will return to court on Feb. 3, 2021.