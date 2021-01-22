Cops seek suspect who fired gun at man in Glendale – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The police are looking for a person who fired a gun at a 45-year-old man in Glendale earlier this month.

On Friday, Jan. 15, around 8 p.m., a 45-year-old man was inside his car when near Cooper Avenue and St. Felix Avenue when he was approached by an unidentified person, according to the NYPD.

The stranger fired several shots at the man, hitting the car’s door frame but not injuring the man, cops said.

The shooter then fled eastbound on Cooper Avenue, according to the police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.