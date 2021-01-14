QNS Weekender: Seven things to do in Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. There’s a good mix of virtual and safe in-person events for Queens residents to delve into, including bird watching at Powell’s Cove Park, virtually learning how to make DIY wind chimes and a special virtual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. hosted by Queens College.

FRIDAY, JAN. 15

Book Worm Club (Winter Series): The Alley Park Environmental Center (APEC) presents its first meeting of the Book Worm Club this Friday, where students from grades 1 to 3 can foster an early love for reading. The first book participants will read is “How to Catch a Dragon,” and each reader will get a copy of the book along with a certificate of completion at the end of the series. This series is limited to six participants. A portion of the funds from the series goes toward the care of animal ambassadors. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $60 per child for series. 3:30 p.m. One Friday a month from Jan. 15 to March 19.

SATURDAY, JAN. 16

Birding (Winter Birds): Casual bird watchers or those with some more experience can join in on the fun at Powell’s Cove Park on Jan. 16. Qualified Urban Park Rangers will guide participants through the park to the best wildlife viewing spots and help to identify an amazing variety of winter birds that come to New York City. All participants should wear a mask and are advised to bring their own hand sanitizer. 11 Avenue between 130 Street, Powell’s Cove Boulevard and 138 Place, 9 Avenue. nycgovparks.org. Free. 10 a.m., Jan. 16.

The Art of Guyanese Pine Tart: Join event host Aliana Ramdass Prior, who will teach attendees about a popular Guyanese treat called pine tart, a shortcrust pastry filled with fresh pineapple filling. The virtual event is part of Queens Historical Society’s In Your Neighborhood Series, which gives participants insight into the history of various cultures that makes Queens the most diverse borough in New York City. Virtual. queenshistoricalsociety.org. Free. 2:30 p.m., Jan. 16.

The Winter Escape at Queens County Farm: Head to Queens County Farm to get one last taste of the holiday season. The Winter Escape by The Floral Escape offers families some festive favorites combined with a “multi-sensory floral experience.” Check out Santa’s Workshop to visit the man himself, promenade through the Gingerbread Village, or stop and smell the Candy Cane Rose Garden. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $24 for ages 11 and older; $15 for ages 10 and under; free for kids under 1. Times vary. Closed Jan. 14 and 15. Thursday-Sunday until Jan. 24.

Virtual Family Workshop (DIY Sustainable Wind Chimes): As part of the Queens Museum’s weekly virtual Drop-in Family Art Workshops, families can come together in front of their computer screens and learn how to make eco-friendly and sustainable wind chimes. In addition to this project, participants can also learn about the artworks on display at the museum and work collaboratively to create their own works of art. Virtual. queensmuseum.org. Free. 1 p.m., Jan. 16.

SUNDAY, JAN. 17

Historic New York (Fort Totten): A select number of lucky participants — chosen by lottery — will be able to take a socially distanced tour of Fort Totten in Bayside. Urban Park Rangers will take attendees on a tour of a pristine stretch of the Civil War Fortress, which gives a glimpse into New York’s past. The last day to register for the lottery is Saturday, Jan. 16. Don’t forget to wear a mask and bring some hand sanitizer. Totten Avenue and 15th Road. nycgovparks.org. Free. 2 p.m., Jan. 17.

Queens College Annual MLK Day Celebration: To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr., Queens College is holding its annual event entitled The Time is Now: Forward. The virtual event pays tribute to Dr. King and his contribution to student activism and engagement. Queens College President Frank H. Wu will make welcoming remarks along with Student Association President Zaire Couloute and Queens Borough President Donovan Richard. The Time is Now also highlights a speech Dr. King gave at Queens College in 1965. Virtual. eventbrite.com. Free. 3 p.m., Jan. 17.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email editorial@qns.com.