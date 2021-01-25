Queens residents can get tested for COVID-19 at these mobile sites this week – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Starting Monday, Jan. 25, Queens residents will be able to get COVID-19 testing at mobile sites across the borough.

NYC Health + Hospitals released a list of mobile testing sites that will be available from Monday, Jan. 25, to Friday, Jan. 29. All individuals ages 2 and older can be tested at any of the sites listed, unless age is specified. Children ages 2 and under can get tested at sites in bold. Tests are walk-in only and no appointments are necessary.

In addition to mobile testing, residents can also receive COVID tests and administer self testing at various sites across the borough. Self testing is only for individuals ages 4 and older.

MOBILE TESTING

Sobelsohn Playground

Park Ln S.

Richmond Hill, NY 11418

Jan. 25 to 29, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

NYCHA/Latimer Gardens

Parking Lot by Building #3, 34-20 137th St.

Flushing, NY 11354

Jan. 25 to 29, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Kissena Corridor Park

Corner of Colden Street and Geranium Avenue

Flushing, NY 11355

Jan. 25 to 29, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Annadale Playground

Yellowstone Boulevard between 64th Road & 65th Avenue

Rego Park, NY 11374

Jan. 25 to 29, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Park of the Americas

Corner of 104th Street and 41st Street

Corona, NY 11368

Janu. 25 to 31, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rapid antigen testing available.

4 years old and above.

St. Theresa of Avila

109-55 128th St.

South Ozone Park, NY 11420

Jan. 25 to 29, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rapid antigen testing available.

4 years old and above.

Voces Latinas

Corner of 37th Avenue & 69th Street (across from Hart Playground)

Jackson Heights, NY

Jan. 30 to 31, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rapid antigen testing available.

4 years old and above.

NYCHA Redfern Houses

14-56 Beach Channel Dr.

Far Rockaway, NY 11691

Jan. 25 to 31, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rapid antigen testing available.

4 years old and above.

St. Leo’s Church

Parking Lot at 104-05 49th Ave.

Corona, NY 11368

Jan. 25 to 31, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rapid antigen testing available.

4 years old and above.

Rego Center Mall

61-35 Junction Blvd. (street parking along entrance to parking lot)

Rego Park, NY 11374

Jan. 25 to 31, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rapid antigen testing available.

4 years old and above.

NICE

71-29 Roosevelt Ave., 2nd Floor

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Jan. 25 to 31, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rapid antigen testing available.

4 years old and above.

Poppenhusen Playground

20th Avenue & 123rd Street

College Point, NY 11356

Jan. 25 to 31, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rapid antigen testing available.

4 years old and above.

CCNS Dellamonica-Steinway Neighborhood Senior Center

23-56 Broadway

Astoria, NY 11106

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

4 years old and above.

SELF TESTING

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church East

167-10 137th Ave.,

Rochdale Village, NY 11434

Jan. 26, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

4 years old and above.

Eric A. Ulrich District 32 Office

114-12 Beach Channel Dr. – Suite 1

Rockaway Park, NY 11694

Jan. 25 to 26, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

4 years old and above.

India Home

178-36 Wexford Terrace, #2B

Jamaica, NY 11432

Jan. 25 and Jan. 28, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

4 years old and above.

DSI International Inc

110-14 Sutphin Blvd.

Jamaica, NY 11435

Jan. 25 to 26, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

4 years old and above.

Ridgewood Medical Center

769 Onderdonk Ave.

Ridgewood, NY 11385

Jan. 25 to 27, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Jan. 28, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

4 years old and above.

Greater Allen Cathedral of NY

110-31 Merrick Blvd.

Jamaica, NY 11433

Jan. 26, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

4 years old and above.

Office of Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz

41-40 Junction Blvd.

Corona, NY 11368

Jan. 28, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

4 years old and above.

RAPID TEST

51-30 Northern Blvd.

Woodside, NY 11377

Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rapid molecular testing available. Rapid testing availability may be limited at this time.

Beach 39th

39-20 Rockaway Beach Blvd.

Far Rockaway, NY 11691

Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rapid molecular testing available. Rapid testing availability may be limited at this time.

Kew Gardens Hills Library

72-33 Vleigh Pl.

Kew Gardens Hills, NY 11367

Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rapid antigen testing available.

Jan. 30, hours will be 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Site closed from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3.

LaGuardia Airport

Parking lot at 236 Clinton Street

Queens, NY 11371

Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rapid molecular testing available. Rapid testing availability may be limited at this time.

Queens Public Library at Lefferts

103-34 Lefferts Blvd.

South Richmond Hill, NY 11419

Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rapid molecular testing available. Rapid testing availability may be limited at this time.

John F. Kennedy Airport

Located next to the Terminal 5 Airtrain Station

Jamaica, NY 11430

Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rapid molecular testing available. Rapid testing availability may be limited at this time.

OTHER QUEENS TESTING SITES

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst

79-01 Broadway

Elmhurst, New York 11373

718-334-4000

COVID-19 testing and antibody testing offered for children under 2.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens

82-68 164th St.

Jamaica, New York 11432

718-883-3000

COVID-19 testing and antibody testing offered for children under 2.

The Episcopal Church of St. Alban the Martyr

116-42 Farmers Blvd.

St. Albans, NY 11412

Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sorrentino Rec Center

18-48 Cornaga Ave.

Queens, NY 11691

Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Windsor Park Library

79-50 Bell Blvd.

Hollis Hills, NY 11364

Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Visit nychealthandhospitals.org/covid-19-testing-sites for a full list of COVID-19 testing sites.