Queens residents can get tested for COVID-19 at these mobile sites this week – QNS.com

Starting Monday, Jan. 25, Queens residents will be able to get COVID-19 testing at mobile sites across the borough.
NYC Health + Hospitals released a list of mobile testing sites that will be available from Monday, Jan. 25, to Friday, Jan. 29. All individuals ages 2 and older can be tested at any of the sites listed, unless age is specified. Children ages 2 and under can get tested at sites in bold. Tests are walk-in only and no appointments are necessary.
In addition to mobile testing, residents can also receive COVID tests and administer self testing at various sites across the borough. Self testing is only for individuals ages 4 and older.
MOBILE TESTING
Sobelsohn Playground
Park Ln S.
Richmond Hill, NY 11418
Jan. 25 to 29, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
NYCHA/Latimer Gardens
Parking Lot by Building #3, 34-20 137th St.
Flushing, NY 11354
Jan. 25 to 29, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Kissena Corridor Park
Corner of Colden Street and Geranium Avenue
Flushing, NY 11355
Jan. 25 to 29, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Annadale Playground
Yellowstone Boulevard between 64th Road & 65th Avenue
Rego Park, NY 11374
Jan. 25 to 29, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Park of the Americas
Corner of 104th Street and 41st Street
Corona, NY 11368
Janu. 25 to 31, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid antigen testing available.
4 years old and above.
St. Theresa of Avila
109-55 128th St.
South Ozone Park, NY 11420
Jan. 25 to 29, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid antigen testing available.
4 years old and above.
Voces Latinas
Corner of 37th Avenue & 69th Street (across from Hart Playground)
Jackson Heights, NY
Jan. 30 to 31, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid antigen testing available.
4 years old and above.
NYCHA Redfern Houses
14-56 Beach Channel Dr.
Far Rockaway, NY 11691
Jan. 25 to 31, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid antigen testing available.
4 years old and above.
St. Leo’s Church
Parking Lot at 104-05 49th Ave.
Corona, NY 11368
Jan. 25 to 31, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid antigen testing available.
4 years old and above.
Rego Center Mall
61-35 Junction Blvd. (street parking along entrance to parking lot)
Rego Park, NY 11374
Jan. 25 to 31, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid antigen testing available.
4 years old and above.
NICE
71-29 Roosevelt Ave., 2nd Floor
Jackson Heights, NY 11372
Jan. 25 to 31, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid antigen testing available.
4 years old and above.
Poppenhusen Playground
20th Avenue & 123rd Street
College Point, NY 11356
Jan. 25 to 31, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid antigen testing available.
4 years old and above.
CCNS Dellamonica-Steinway Neighborhood Senior Center
23-56 Broadway
Astoria, NY 11106
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
4 years old and above.
SELF TESTING
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church East
167-10 137th Ave.,
Rochdale Village, NY 11434
Jan. 26, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
4 years old and above.
Eric A. Ulrich District 32 Office
114-12 Beach Channel Dr. – Suite 1
Rockaway Park, NY 11694
Jan. 25 to 26, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
4 years old and above.
India Home
178-36 Wexford Terrace, #2B
Jamaica, NY 11432
Jan. 25 and Jan. 28, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
4 years old and above.
DSI International Inc
110-14 Sutphin Blvd.
Jamaica, NY 11435
Jan. 25 to 26, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
4 years old and above.
Ridgewood Medical Center
769 Onderdonk Ave.
Ridgewood, NY 11385
Jan. 25 to 27, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Jan. 28, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
4 years old and above.
Greater Allen Cathedral of NY
110-31 Merrick Blvd.
Jamaica, NY 11433
Jan. 26, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
4 years old and above.
Office of Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz
41-40 Junction Blvd.
Corona, NY 11368
Jan. 28, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
4 years old and above.
RAPID TEST
51-30 Northern Blvd.
Woodside, NY 11377
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid molecular testing available. Rapid testing availability may be limited at this time.
Beach 39th
39-20 Rockaway Beach Blvd.
Far Rockaway, NY 11691
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid molecular testing available. Rapid testing availability may be limited at this time.
Kew Gardens Hills Library
72-33 Vleigh Pl.
Kew Gardens Hills, NY 11367
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid antigen testing available.
Jan. 30, hours will be 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Site closed from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3.
LaGuardia Airport
Parking lot at 236 Clinton Street
Queens, NY 11371
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid molecular testing available. Rapid testing availability may be limited at this time.
Queens Public Library at Lefferts
103-34 Lefferts Blvd.
South Richmond Hill, NY 11419
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid molecular testing available. Rapid testing availability may be limited at this time.
John F. Kennedy Airport
Located next to the Terminal 5 Airtrain Station
Jamaica, NY 11430
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid molecular testing available. Rapid testing availability may be limited at this time.
OTHER QUEENS TESTING SITES
NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst
79-01 Broadway
Elmhurst, New York 11373
718-334-4000
COVID-19 testing and antibody testing offered for children under 2.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens
82-68 164th St.
Jamaica, New York 11432
718-883-3000
COVID-19 testing and antibody testing offered for children under 2.
The Episcopal Church of St. Alban the Martyr
116-42 Farmers Blvd.
St. Albans, NY 11412
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sorrentino Rec Center
18-48 Cornaga Ave.
Queens, NY 11691
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Windsor Park Library
79-50 Bell Blvd.
Hollis Hills, NY 11364
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Visit nychealthandhospitals.org/covid-19-testing-sites for a full list of COVID-19 testing sites.