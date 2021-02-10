Astoria resident promoted to associate at Long Island engineering firm – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

D&B Engineers and Architects, an engineering firm specializing in civil and environmental engineering, water supply and construction management, announced the promotion of three of its employees, including Astoria resident Matthew Thogersen.

Thogersen, an engineer in training, was named an associate at the firm and will retain his responsibilities as project engineer at the company’s Woodbury office where he oversees a pump station.

The Astoria resident joined D&B in 2013 as a member of the firm’s wastewater design division. He was recently awarded the Young Engineer of the Year Award from the American Society of Civil Engineers.

“I am proud to say that I have worked with Matt for the last seven years at D&B,” said Joe Marturano, the senior vice president and director of wastewater at D&B. “He is a true asset to the firm and I wish him many more years of success and a great career as he continues to grow at D&B.”

Two others, Anthony Cucuzzo of Mount Sinai and Matthew Hoskins of Syracuse, were also promoted to an associate position at D&B.

The company, which has been around for the past 55 years, works with partners to develop new approaches for solving challenges found in wastewater management and drinking quality issues. D&B services clients in both the public and private sector.