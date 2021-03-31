Quantcast
First Central Savings Bank celebrates 200 years of Greek freedom – QNS.com
Business

First Central Savings Bank celebrates 200 years of Greek freedom

Jacob KayeBy
0
comments
Posted on
Photo courtesy of FCSB

First Central Savings Bank visited local Greek businesses to partake in the rich culture of Hellenism and celebrate the history and values that unite America and the Hellenic Republic.

“We’re here showing support to our small business owners on the 200th anniversary of Greece’s independence,” said Vice President Nicholas Tavantis, who is of Greek descent.

Photo courtesy of FCSB

FCSB is committed to enriching their communities, driving local economic growth and cultivating lasting relationships by putting the best interest in their clients first.

President of Queensborough Community College, Dr. Christine Mangino

Power Women with Victoria Schneps

FCSB has eight branches located throughout Queens and Long Island in neighborhoods serving large Greek communities.

“The Greek American culture enriches not only our community, but our country in areas such as history, culture and more,” Tavantis said.

Photo courtesy of FCSB

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York