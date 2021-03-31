First Central Savings Bank celebrates 200 years of Greek freedom – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

First Central Savings Bank visited local Greek businesses to partake in the rich culture of Hellenism and celebrate the history and values that unite America and the Hellenic Republic.

“We’re here showing support to our small business owners on the 200th anniversary of Greece’s independence,” said Vice President Nicholas Tavantis, who is of Greek descent.

FCSB is committed to enriching their communities, driving local economic growth and cultivating lasting relationships by putting the best interest in their clients first.

FCSB has eight branches located throughout Queens and Long Island in neighborhoods serving large Greek communities.

“The Greek American culture enriches not only our community, but our country in areas such as history, culture and more,” Tavantis said.