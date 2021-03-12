Man charged with murder in fatal Hollis shooting – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 24-year-old man was charged with murder after he allegedly shot a 33-year-old man outside a Hollis liquor store earlier this week.

In addition to two counts of second degree murder, Mark Watson, of 201st Street in Hollis, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Thursday, March 11, on charges of robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Watson allegedly shot Christopher McKnight in an attempt to rob the 33-year-old after a game of dice went south outside of Hollis Wines & Liquors, located at 204-13 Hollis Ave., according to the DA.

On Tuesday, March 9, around 10 p.m., Watson, McKnight and a third unapprehended man were playing a game of dice when the third man pulled out a gun and told McKnight to empty his pockets, the charges state.

The man then handed Watson the gun, surveillance video of the incident allegedly shows. Watson then fired off several shots, hitting McKnight once in the torso, the DA said.

EMS units arrived to the scene and rushed McKnight to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Watson was apprehended by officers from the 106th Precinct near the crime seen not too long after the shooting, according to the NYPD.

“This callous, senseless shooting is yet another tragic reason why we must continue to get illegal guns off our streets,” Katz said.

Watson was remanded by Judge David Krischner on Thursday. He’s scheduled to return to court on March 15.

If convicted, Watson faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison.