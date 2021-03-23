New luxury condo sale sets record for most expensive in Astoria – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Do you know where the most expensive condominium in Astoria is?

As of this month, that distinction goes to apartment 5D inside The Rowan, a new luxury building located at 21-21 31st St., when it sold for $1,699,000.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,244-square-foot condo surpassed the previous record holder — a different unit inside The Rowan, which sold for $1.65 million in October 2020 – by around $50,000. Unit 5D sold for around $1,437 per square foot.

Prior to the October sale, the most expensive condo in the neighborhood was a penthouse inside of Astoria’s East River Tower, which sold for $1.6 million in 2018.

The record-breaking condo also features a terrace about a third of the size of the entire unit.

The Rowan, located in the Ditmars section of Astoria, will be a six-story luxury condo building when completed sometime this year. It will feature 46 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 425 to 1,857 square feet, according to the developers.

Prices will range from around $555,000 to $2,549,00.

The building features a glass retail base and a wood and glass enclosed lobby that opens up into a private garden. The Rowan will also feature a fitness center, a resident lounge with a kitchenette, a dining area, library, a children’s play room, a soundproof music room, a pet spa, a package room and bicycle and storage spaces.

A landscaped roof deck, equipped with a barbecue station, dining areas and private cabanas, will also be available to residents.

Additionally, the development will feature a fully automated parking garage, one of the only systems in New York and the only one in Queens. The three story garage beneath the building will allow residents to call for their cars on demand using an app on their phone.