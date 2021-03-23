Queens Centers for Progress gala to be held virtually – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens Centers for Progress, the Jamaica-based provider of supports and services for people with developmental disabilities, will host its annual “An Evening of Fine Dining” fundraising gala on Wednesday, March 24. Usually held at Terrace on the Park, this year’s festivities will take place on Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interactive event promises a “unique, unforgettable experience” with cuisine from area restaurants, comedy, music, magic and home delivery to anyone in the five boroughs and western Nassau County, thanks to the Long Island City-based food delivery service EatNom. Tickets cost $135 and each one entitles the purchaser to any three meals and one dessert from participating establishments which include Aigner Chocolates, Arepalicious, Ben’s Kosher, Havana Central, La Casa de Julia, La Fondita, Marbella, MumsKitchens NYC, Papazzio, Philly Pretzel Factory Forest Hills, Queens Bully, Remy’s Italian, Shanghai You Garden and Veeray da Dhaba.

Then, enhance the fun with products from the QCP preferred vendors — Aigner Chocolates along with New York Gourmet Coffee, QG Floral + Landscape, and The Wine Room of Forest Hills. EatNom will deliver the goods or the ticket holder can opt for a $50 voucher to redeem at participating restaurants for up to six months following the event. QCP will receive 20 percent of the proceeds.

“Live and interactive, this is going to be as close to the usual event as can be,” said QCP Director of Development Wendy P. Gennaro. “Plus, it’s a chance to do a lot of good while having a lot of fun. We want to lift up the businesses that have supported us in past years.”

The night’s program will open with stand-up comedy by Jen Kay, Mercer Morrison, Sandip Sen and Suzanne Windland. Then, Apollo Riego will amaze with his magic before Jim Altamore sings Frank Sinatra favorites. Throughout the night, Bravo Sound will spin deejay music from Terrace on the Park, while Le Selfie provides a virtual selfie booth and Long Island Picture Frame spearheads a silent auction.

The chefs of the year, the evening’s main honorees, are members of the Dempsey-Reilly family, whose relative lives in a QCP residence. Jonathan Forgash from the grassroots restaurant advocacy group Queens Together shares the You’re Awesome Award with Mark Boccia Sr. and Mark Boccia Jr., who founded Food for the Fearless to deliver free meals to first responders during COVID’s height.

With more than 500 employees, three campuses and nine residences, QCP serves more than 1,200 individuals with developmental disabilities a year. The nonprofit’s mission is to help clients make the most of their talents and abilities, while also providing a wide array of personalized services ranging from health care to therapy to vocational training.

For more information on An Evening of Fine Food, visit the QCP website here.