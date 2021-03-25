Queens Chamber of Commerce, Flushing Chinese Business Association sign affiliation agreement – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Flushing business community was among the borough’s hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and now is positioning itself for an economic recovery as the city slowly reopens.

The Flushing Chinese Business Association and the Queens Chamber of Commerce signed an official affiliation agreement, which will allow the two organizations to share resources and information to support their member businesses.

“This agreement between two of our borough’s leading business organizations will enable them to work together in new and innovative ways that will spark economic growth and create jobs right here in Queens. COVID-19 has created not just a public health crisis, but also an economic crisis, so we have to work together as one borough to do all we can to spur economic recovery and get people back to work,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “This affiliate agreement between the Queens Chamber of Commerce and the Flushing Chinese Business Association is a big step in that direction“,and my deepest thanks to everyone who helped make this groundbreaking agreement happen.”

The affiliation agreement will support economic development and promote harmony between ethnic groups in Flushing.

“The Queens Chamber of Commerce has always been a tremendous ally to Chinese-American businesses in Flushing, but especially over the past year when so many businesses struggled due to the pandemic,” Flushing Chinese Business Association Executive Director Peter Tu said. “We are excited to enter into this partnership with the chamber to bring greater resources to businesses in our community, which will help our small businesses and our neighborhoods to flourish.”

The Queens Chamber of Commerce is the oldest and largest business association in Queens, representing more than 1,100 businesses and more than 100,000 borough-based employees.

“Queens County is the most diverse place on earth, and immigrant-owned businesses create jobs and opportunity in every neighborhood in our borough,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech said. “We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with the Flushing Chinese Business Association to support Chinese American-owned businesses and give equitable actress to the wealth of resources that the Chamber has to offer. Peter Tu has long been a tremendous advocate for small business owners, and we look forward to continuing to work with him and his organization to ensure Flushing’s businesses can grow and thrive.”

The chamber’s mission is to foster connections, educate for success, and develop and implement programs and advocate for members’ interests.

“The Queens Chamber of Commerce and Flushing Chinese Business Association are two of our community’s greatest business advocates,” Councilman Peter Koo said. “Joining forces as affiliates will allow a broader range of resources and services for each organization, and I look forward to working with them more in the future”