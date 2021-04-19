These Queens vaccination sites are accepting walk-ins for New Yorkers ages 50 and older – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New Yorkers who are 50 and older are now able to walk into select city-run vaccine sites to receive their COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new expansion on April 17. Previously, walk-in appointments were exclusively set for New Yorkers 75 and older plus an eligible escort in an effort to reach more at-risk communities.

The following Queens vaccine sites will be accepting walk-in appointments:

Citi Field mass vaccination site located at 36-2 126th St. in Corona

Queens Center Mall, former Modell’s location, at 58-56 92nd St. in Elmhurst

Korean Community Services located at 203-05 32nd Ave. in Bayside

Beach Channel Educational Campus located at 100-00 Beach Channel Dr. in Rockaway Park

Long Island City vaccine site at Plaxall located at 5-17 46th Rd.

Queens Public Library Flushing branch located at 41-17 Main St.

Queens Public Library Ozone Park branch located at 92-24 Rockaway Blvd.

The city will be sharing this opportunity through local partners and community-based organizations, as well as through social media, website promotion and robocalls.

As of Monday, April 19, the city has administered more than 5 million vaccines.

“Our priority for the next few months is clear: we need to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible,” de Blasio said. “By making it easier for New Yorkers 50 and older to get vaccinated, we are on our way to fully vaccinating 5 million New Yorkers by June.”

The COVID-19 vaccine is available to all New Yorkers who are 16 and older, and comes at no cost. Eligible New Yorkers may search for appointments by calling 877-829-4692 or by visiting nyc.gov/VaccineFinder.