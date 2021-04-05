Liu to host northeast Queens virtual conversation to Stop Asian Hate – QNS.com

Quantcast
Liu to host northeast Queens virtual conversation to Stop Asian Hate

Jenna BagcalBy
State Senator John Liu. (Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)

In response to the growing violence and hatred against Asian Americans in New York and all over the country, a Queens lawmaker is hosting a forum to address the ongoing issues.

On Thursday, April, 8, Senator John Liu invites northeast Queens residents to a Community Conversation to #StopAsianHate. The forum is one of several recent events seeking to address the rise in Asian-directed hate crimes, including one where a man assaulted a 65-year-old Filipino woman in Midtown Manhattan. The recent attack and others have left Asian Americans fearing for their safety and lives.

Queens leaders and residents recently came out in a show of solidarity for the Asian community at several rallies and vigils in Bay Terrace, Flushing and on the steps of Queens Borough Hall.

The April 8 conversation will take place on Zoom and those who wish to participate can register and register to speak beforehand. Speaking slots are on a first-come-first-serve basis and speakers are limited to one minute each.

To learn more, call Senator Liu’s office at 718-765-6675 or email events@johnliusenate.com.

