Liu to host northeast Queens virtual conversation to Stop Asian Hate – QNS.com

In response to the growing violence and hatred against Asian Americans in New York and all over the country, a Queens lawmaker is hosting a forum to address the ongoing issues.
On Thursday, April, 8, Senator John Liu invites northeast Queens residents to a Community Conversation to #StopAsianHate. The forum is one of several recent events seeking to address the rise in Asian-directed hate crimes, including one where a man assaulted a 65-year-old Filipino woman in Midtown Manhattan. The recent attack and others have left Asian Americans fearing for their safety and lives.
Queens leaders and residents recently came out in a show of solidarity for the Asian community at several rallies and vigils in Bay Terrace, Flushing and on the steps of Queens Borough Hall.
The April 8 conversation will take place on Zoom and those who wish to participate can register and register to speak beforehand. Speaking slots are on a first-come-first-serve basis and speakers are limited to one minute each.
To learn more, call Senator Liu’s office at 718-765-6675 or email events@johnliusenate.com.