Van Bramer endorses Juan Ardila for City Council District 30 – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York City primary is just two months away, and candidates are storming through the campaign trail garnering endorsements and boasting their platform.

The latest backing comes from New York City Council Deputy Leader and Queens Borough President candidate, Jimmy Van Bramer, who told Schneps Media that he is endorsing Juan Ardila for City Council District 30.

The incumbent, Councilman Robert Holden has held the seat since 2017, which covers Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven, and Woodside. Throughout his tenure, Holden has pushed back against the placement of homeless shelters within community districts and has been fighting against homelessness and crime throughout New York City. He has also been opposed to the Mayor’s decision to cut the NYPD’s budget.

Both Van Bramer and Ardila have had their boots on the ground meeting with local business and speaking with Queens working families. Much of their discussions have focused on rent control, pandemic relief — especially providing paid sick leave for essential “gig workers” — and protections for small businesses.

“I am thrilled to endorse Juan Ardila for City Council District 30 as we fight for a Queens that works for all of us! Ardila will be a vocal champion in the Council for affordable housing, education equity, small businesses, and working families,” Van Bramer said.

Holden has lived in Middle Village for several decades and has been a staunch advocate for the Juniper Park Civic Association. Ardila is a first-generation New Yorker and grew up in Maspeth. If elected, he would be the first Latino chosen for that seat. His stance is focused on inclusivity and promises to not leave anyone behind.

The Democratic primary will be held on June 22.

Schneps Media reached out to Holden for comment on this endorsement and is waiting for a response.