Queens Village deli sells winning lottery ticket worth over $20K – QNS.com

A Queens Village deli sold a winning Take-5 lottery ticket worth over $62,000 earlier this week, the New York Lottery announced on Wednesday.

The ticket, worth $62,120, was purchased at 99C Plus & Deli Grocery, located at 215-12 91st Ave., and selected during the Tuesday, March 9, drawing.

Take-5 drawings are televised every day at 10:30 p.m., when five numbers between one and 39 are selected.

The winning ticket holder has up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Last month, two lottery players in Queens took home nearly $20,000 each after they both selected separate winning Take-5 tickets during the Feb. 3 drawing.

One of the tickets was purchased at Hollis Avenue Mini Market in St. Albans and the other was purchased at Super Tiger Inc. in Bayside.