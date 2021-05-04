Maspeth Federal Savings Bank offers remote financial literacy resources for local schools

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Maspeth Federal Savings Bank, a neighborhood bank based in Maspeth, offered local schools free access to resources that helps students develop their financial knowledge.

Thanks to the local bank’s sponsorship, more than 2,300 students and teachers at 12 schools in Queens and Nassau County will have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators and personalizable coaches.

The Banzai resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.

“Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” said Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Maspeth Federal Savings and Loan Association realizes that and they’re doing something about it.”

The Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. The program is used by more than 75,000 teachers across the U.S. and align with New York state’s curriculum requirements. After finishing the program, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget and more.

The eight schools in Queens receiving the resources are St. Francis Preparatory School, Benjamin N. Cardozo High School, Francis Lewis High School, P.S. 174 William Sidney Mount School, J.H.S. 190 Russell Sage, P.S. 220 Edward Mandel, Maspeth High School and P.S. 9 Walter Reed School.

Maspeth Federal Savings Bank has worked with Banzai to build financial literacy in Queens and Nassau County communities by investing time, money, industry experience and a variety of financial literacy resources. The bank also offers virtual or in-classroom presentations form local experts on timely topics.

Teachers interested in using the Banzai program with their class can visit maspethfederal.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.