Queens senator to host free Father’s Day prostate screening event

As Father’s Day approaches, state Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. is reminding the men in his district to be sure they stay on top of their health and schedule a free prostate screening through his office in June.

On Friday, June 18, just two days before Father’s Day, medical professionals from Integrated Medical Foundation (IMF) will set up shop at Addabbo’s Middle Village district office, located at 66-85 73rd Pl., from 10 a.m. to noon giving free PSA blood tests to men who register before the event.

“As men age, it is vitally important that they take care of their prostate health through annual exams because if something is wrong, it is essential to catch prostate cancer early,” Addabbo said. “That is why I coordinated with the great people at Integrated Medical Foundation to bring this prostate screening to my district. There is no better way to celebrate Father’s Day than with a clean bill of health.”

The free screening event is open to men aged 40 or older who have never been previously diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer, whether or not they have insurance. Unlike in past years, men who participate will not need to bring a self-addressed, stamped envelope with them to the screening.

This year they will need to bring with them a form of photo ID and provide their name, address, phone number, email address and date of birth at the time of registration.

Appointments for the screening session are required as space is limited. Anyone interested in attending must call Addabbo’s Howard Beach office at 718-738-111 to schedule an appointment.