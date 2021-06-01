Community Board 5 to host virtual meeting next week

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Community Board 5 will hold its monthly meeting next week to discuss adjusting permit requirements for health-related businesses and allowing sidewalk restaurants and cafes to remain open.

The board that represents Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and Glendale will meet Wednesday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. over Zoom.

The Department of City Planning is proposing new rules to ease restrictions for gyms, martial arts studios spas and other health-related businesses. The current permit process can be costly and extensive, hurting small businesses.

The board has also worked with the NYC Department of Transportation and other agencies to draft regulatory changes allowing sidewalks to remain open for restaurant and cafe use.

The meeting will be live-streamed on YouTube for members of the public or on the board’s website at www.nyc.gov/qnscb5.

Anyone wishing to address the board can submit a typed statement to the Community Board website at www.nyc.gov/qnscb5 no later than 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Testimony will be read into the record during the board meeting.

For additional information, community members may call the board’s office at 718-366-1834 or email at QN05@cb.nyc.gov.