Target plans to open new store at One Court Square in Long Island City

Angélica AcevedoBy
A new Target location is slated for One Court Square in Long Island City. (Photo credit: Target)

A new Target store is coming to One Court Square in Long Island City.

The popular national retail chain has leased 31,000 square feet at One Court Square, making it the newest tenant in one of the tallest towers in the western Queens neighborhood.

The new store will be located at 1 Court Square West, a Target spokesperson confirmed with QNS.

“We’re excited to bring an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community with this new Target store,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson could not provide an opening date yet. They anticipate to have more details regarding the shopping experience and how it’ll be tailored to the local community closer to when they plan to open to the public, the spokesperson told QNS.

Target will take over the second floor of the 53-story building, which connects directly to the lobby, according to the Commercial Observer.

Target slated to move into One Court Square in Long Island City. (QNS file photo by Liam LaGuerre)

Brian Reiver, managing director at Savanna, the tower’s landlord, told the Commercial Observer that they believe the new tenant is a “great win” for the building and Long Island City.

Savanna, a real estate investment management firm, is in the midst of upgrading One Court Square with a $85 million capital improvement program, according to the New York Post.

The new Target in Long Island City would be the eighth location to open in Queens, including the upcoming location in Astoria — which some community members and elected officials opposed and criticized for taking over the former Key Food space on 31st Street.

A Target spokesperson could not comment on the timeline for the Target location in Astoria.

Latest News

