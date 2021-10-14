Queens Chamber of Commerce releases 2021 economic development guide

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Queens Chamber of Commerce released its 2021 Economic Development Guide, a resource highlighting the latest trends, data and success stories from businesses resounding from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn that followed.

The guide features information, insights and profiles from a range of Queens businesses across a number of sectors.

“The past year and a half has been challenging for our borough, but the pandemic has reminded us that Queens is a place of great innovation, filled with resilient people,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech said. “We are proud of the 2021 Queens Economic Development Guide, which showcases how we are rebuilding, recovering and redeveloping in the wake of the virus, and capitalizing on our borough’s rich opportunities. We hope it will serve as a valuable resource for businesses as they consider all the opportunities Queens has to offer.”

While Queens was known as “the epicenter of the epicenter” at the height of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber responded by helping businesses, both large and small, by serving as a communications conduit, connecting business owners to important information and resources.

“With our great Queens comeback following the COVID-19 pandemic well underway, it’s never been more important to invest in the health and future of our local economy,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “The 2021 Queens Economic Development Guide is a fantastic tool for our businesses, big and small, to utilize as we look ahead to a brighter new normal for our borough. I thank the Queens Chamber of Commerce for its strong partnership in our shared mission to build Queens back better.”

The guide provides vital information, insights, profiles and testimonials from a wide range of Queens businesses.

Copies of the guide can be picked up at the Queens Chamber of Commerce offices, located at 75-20 Astoria Blvd. Suite 140 in East Elmhurst, and it will be available at all Chamber events.

“The Queens Chamber of Commerce has been an important partner to the New York City Economic Development Corporation during the pandemic in our efforts to address community needs, support our small businesses and create jobs,” NYCEDC President and CEO Rachel Loeb said. “From our work together on JetBlue to our efforts to expand the life science sector in Queens, these are important success stories the business community should know about, so I applaud the chamber’s work to showcase that Queens is coming back better and has all the right ingredients for companies and innovation to thrive.”

A digital version of the 2021 Queens Economic Development Guide can be viewed here.