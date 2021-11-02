POLLS CLOSED: BOE releases unofficial election results for races in Queens

Polls are officially closed for the general election, and unofficial results have started to trickle in.
New Yorkers went out to cast their votes during the consequential general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, which includes voting for who will become the next mayor of New York City — with AP calling the race for Eric Adams shortly after polls closed — as well as other citywide races for comptroller and public advocate. Visit amny.com and politicsny.com for coverage of citywide races.
New Yorkers also voted on five ballot proposals to change some segments of the state’s constitution, including the redistricting process, environmental protections, voting and absentee ballots access and the Civil Court’s function.
The general election didn’t use ranked-choice voting (RCV) this time around, unlike in the competitive primary election.
From Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, 36,456 Queens residents — about 21.5% of 169,879 early voters citywide — took advantage of early voting, according to the unofficial count from the New York City Board of Elections (BOE).
Voter turnout appeared relatively low in poll sites across Queens. However, in some districts voters appeared more energetic, particularly in the more competitive races for City Council District 19 and 32.
In District 19, three candidates — Democratic candidate and former Councilman Tony Avella, Republican candidate Vicki Paladino and Conservative candidate John-Alexander Sakelos — looked to replace term-limited incumbent Councilman Paul Vallone. The district covers the neighborhoods of Auburndale, Bay Terrace, Bayside, Beechhurst, College Point, Douglaston, Flushing, Little Neck, Malba and Whitestone.
At a polling site in Little Neck, some voters appeared to lean toward Paladino, with volunteers still campaigning for her Tuesday afternoon.
In District 32, three candidates — Democratic candidate Felicia Singh, Republican candidate Joann Ariola and Community first candidate Kenichi Wilson — also battled it out to represent the southern Queens area. The district, which has been represented by term-limited City Councilman Eric Ulrich, is the only Republican held City Council seat in Queens.
The district covers the neighborhoods of Belle Harbor, Breezy Point, Broad Channel, Howard Beach, Lindenwood, Neponsit, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Rockaway Park, Roxbury, South Ozone Park, West Hamilton Beach and Woodhaven.
Throughout the south Queens district, many voters went out to vote in person and said some of their most important issues include crime and vaccine mandates. Ariola and Singh were also seen campaigning and talking with voters at polling sites.
Queens residents also voted for borough president, having to choose between Democratic incumbent Donovan Richards and Republican candidate Thomas Zmich.
Below you’ll find the preliminary results from the city’s Board of Elections for Queens borough president and local City Council races as of approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Check back for updates.
Queens borough president
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Donovan Richards (incumbent)
REPUBLICAN/CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Thomas Zmich
Richards currently leads Zmich, having secured 65.93% of the votes with 88.03% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night.
City Council District 19
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Tony Avella
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Vickie Paladino
CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: John-Alexander Sakelos
Paladino currently leads Avella and Sakelos, having secured 47.80% of the votes with 89.74% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:40 p.m. Avella trailed with 44.90% of the votes.
City Council District 20
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Sandra Ung
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Yu-Ching Pai
City Council District 21
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Francisco Moya (incumbent)
Moya, running unopposed, has secured 98.59% of the votes with 89.57% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night.
City Council District 22
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Tiffany Cabán
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Felicia Kalan
GREEN PARTY: Edwin DeJesus
City Council District 23
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Linda Lee
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: James F. Reilly
Lee currently leads Reilly, having secured 62.40% of the votes with 79.46% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
City Council District 24
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: James F. Gennaro (incumbent)
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Timothy Rosen
CONSERVATIVE CANDIDATE: Mujib U. Rahman
City Council District 25
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Shekar Krishnan
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Shah Shahidul Haque
DIVERSITY CANDIDATE: Fatima Baryab
Krishnan currently leads Haque and Baryab, having secured 61.30% of the votes with 87.38% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night.
City Council District 26
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Julie Won
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Marvin R. Jeffcoat
Won currently leads Jeffcoat, having secured 78.89% of the votes with 87.97% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night.
City Council District 27
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Nantasha Williams
Williams, running unopposed, has secured 99.60% of the votes with 84.06% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night.
City Council District 28
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Adrienne E. Adams (incumbent)
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Ivan D. Mossop
Adams currently leads Mossop, having secured 88.40% of the votes with 83.33% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night.
City Council District 29
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Lynn Schulman
REPUBLICAN/CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Michael Conigliaro
Schulman currently leads Conigliaro, having secured 59.47% of the votes with 93.55% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:10 p.m. Tuesday night
City Council District 30
DEMOCRATIC/REPUBLICAN/CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Robert Holden (incumbent)
Holden, running unopposed, has secured 97.73% of the votes with 99% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:10 p.m. Tuesday night.
City Council District 31
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Selvena Brooks-Powers (incumbent)
REPUBLICAN/CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Vanessa Pollie Simon
Brooks-Powers currently leads Simon, having secured 92.33% of the votes with 81.40% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night.
City Council District 32
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Felicia Singh
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Joann Ariola
COMMUNITY FIRST CANDIDATE: Kenichi Wilson
Ariola currently leads Singh and Wilson, having secured 61.08% of the votes with 86.01% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night.