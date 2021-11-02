POLLS CLOSED: BOE releases unofficial election results for races in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Polls are officially closed for the general election, and unofficial results have started to trickle in.

New Yorkers went out to cast their votes during the consequential general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, which includes voting for who will become the next mayor of New York City — with AP calling the race for Eric Adams shortly after polls closed — as well as other citywide races for comptroller and public advocate. Visit amny.com and politicsny.com for coverage of citywide races.

New Yorkers also voted on five ballot proposals to change some segments of the state’s constitution, including the redistricting process, environmental protections, voting and absentee ballots access and the Civil Court’s function.

The general election didn’t use ranked-choice voting (RCV) this time around, unlike in the competitive primary election.

From Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, 36,456 Queens residents — about 21.5% of 169,879 early voters citywide — took advantage of early voting, according to the unofficial count from the New York City Board of Elections (BOE).

Voter turnout appeared relatively low in poll sites across Queens. However, in some districts voters appeared more energetic, particularly in the more competitive races for City Council District 19 and 32.

In District 19, three candidates — Democratic candidate and former Councilman Tony Avella, Republican candidate Vicki Paladino and Conservative candidate John-Alexander Sakelos — looked to replace term-limited incumbent Councilman Paul Vallone. The district covers the neighborhoods of Auburndale, Bay Terrace, Bayside, Beechhurst, College Point, Douglaston, Flushing, Little Neck, Malba and Whitestone.

At a polling site in Little Neck, some voters appeared to lean toward Paladino, with volunteers still campaigning for her Tuesday afternoon.

In District 32, three candidates — Democratic candidate Felicia Singh, Republican candidate Joann Ariola and Community first candidate Kenichi Wilson — also battled it out to represent the southern Queens area. The district, which has been represented by term-limited City Councilman Eric Ulrich, is the only Republican held City Council seat in Queens.

The district covers the neighborhoods of Belle Harbor, Breezy Point, Broad Channel, Howard Beach, Lindenwood, Neponsit, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Rockaway Park, Roxbury, South Ozone Park, West Hamilton Beach and Woodhaven.

Throughout the south Queens district, many voters went out to vote in person and said some of their most important issues include crime and vaccine mandates. Ariola and Singh were also seen campaigning and talking with voters at polling sites.

Queens residents also voted for borough president, having to choose between Democratic incumbent Donovan Richards and Republican candidate Thomas Zmich.

Below you’ll find the preliminary results from the city’s Board of Elections for Queens borough president and local City Council races as of approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Check back for updates.

Queens borough president

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Donovan Richards (incumbent)

REPUBLICAN/CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Thomas Zmich

Richards currently leads Zmich, having secured 65.93% of the votes with 88.03% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night.

City Council District 19

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Tony Avella

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Vickie Paladino

CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: John-Alexander Sakelos

Paladino currently leads Avella and Sakelos, having secured 47.80% of the votes with 89.74% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:40 p.m. Avella trailed with 44.90% of the votes.

City Council District 20

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Sandra Ung

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Yu-Ching Pai

City Council District 21

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Francisco Moya (incumbent)

Moya, running unopposed, has secured 98.59% of the votes with 89.57% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

City Council District 22

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Tiffany Cabán

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Felicia Kalan

GREEN PARTY: Edwin DeJesus

City Council District 23

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Linda Lee

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: James F. Reilly

Lee currently leads Reilly, having secured 62.40% of the votes with 79.46% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

City Council District 24

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: James F. Gennaro (incumbent)

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Timothy Rosen

CONSERVATIVE CANDIDATE: Mujib U. Rahman

Gennaro currently leads Rosen and Rahman, having secured 72.07% of the votes with 92.11% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:10 p.m. Tuesday night.

City Council District 25

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Shekar Krishnan

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Shah Shahidul Haque

DIVERSITY CANDIDATE: Fatima Baryab

Krishnan currently leads Haque and Baryab, having secured 61.30% of the votes with 87.38% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night.

City Council District 26

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Julie Won

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Marvin R. Jeffcoat

Won currently leads Jeffcoat, having secured 78.89% of the votes with 87.97% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night.

City Council District 27

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Nantasha Williams

Williams, running unopposed, has secured 99.60% of the votes with 84.06% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night.

City Council District 28

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Adrienne E. Adams (incumbent)

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Ivan D. Mossop

Adams currently leads Mossop, having secured 88.40% of the votes with 83.33% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night.

City Council District 29

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Lynn Schulman

REPUBLICAN/CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Michael Conigliaro

Schulman currently leads Conigliaro, having secured 59.47% of the votes with 93.55% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:10 p.m. Tuesday night

City Council District 30

DEMOCRATIC/REPUBLICAN/CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Robert Holden (incumbent)

Holden, running unopposed, has secured 97.73% of the votes with 99% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:10 p.m. Tuesday night.

City Council District 31

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Selvena Brooks-Powers (incumbent)

REPUBLICAN/CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Vanessa Pollie Simon

Brooks-Powers currently leads Simon, having secured 92.33% of the votes with 81.40% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night.

City Council District 32

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Felicia Singh

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Joann Ariola

COMMUNITY FIRST CANDIDATE: Kenichi Wilson

Ariola currently leads Singh and Wilson, having secured 61.08% of the votes with 86.01% of precincts reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s BOE as of 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night.