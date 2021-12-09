QNS Weekender: 10 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The holiday season is in full swing and Queens is abuzz with activity.

This weekend, catch showings of The Dragon King at Flushing Town Hall, go to the Third Annual Winter Festival at Roy Wilkins Park, attend a tree lighting at Rockaway Beach or do some Christmas shopping in Long Island City and Steinway Street in Astoria.

For these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

As per the city’s executive order, many indoor venues, including nightclubs, movie halls and concert theaters will be requiring that attendees are fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination. Read more about the mandate.

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

Forest Restoration (Cunningham Park): The NYC Parks Stewardship Team is looking for volunteers who will learn to identify and remove invasive species from Cunningham Park. Volunteers should come dressed in sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get dirty. Those under 18 should be accompanied by a chaperone. Registration is required. 210th Street and 67th Avenue in Cunningham Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dec. 10.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

It’s My Park (Forest Park): Volunteer with the Kew Kids Forest School to plant bulbs and clean and maintain trails at Forest Park. Wear clothes that can get dirty, long pants and closed shoes. Volunteers under 18 should be accompanied by a chaperone. Registration is required. Wallenburg Square in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9:30 to 11 a.m., Dec. 11.

The Dragon King (Flushing Town Hall): After a sold-out run in 2018, The Dragon King is returning to Flushing Town Hall. The story in this colorful puppet show follows an intrepid grandmother who goes to the bottom of the sea in search of the Dragon King and seeks answers for why he has forsaken the land above. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall. flushingtownhall.org. In-person tickets are $12 for nonmembers and $8 for members and children. Virtual tickets are $5 for nonmembers and $3 for members. Shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Dec. 11.

Third Annual Winter Festival (Roy Wilkins Park): Hosted by Black Spectrum Theater, this holiday event features vendors, live entertainment, ice skating, train rides, an appearance from Brother Kwanzaa and the world’s largest Kinara. 177 Street and Baisley Boulevard in Roy Wilkins Park. blackspectrum.net. Free. 12 to 6 p.m., Dec. 11.

Tree Lighting Festival (Rockaway Beach): Head to Rockaway Beach for some holiday arts and crafts, rides, hot cocoa and a tree lighting at sunset. Beach 94th Street Plaza in Rockaway Beach. nycparks.org. Free. 2 to 5 p.m., Dec. 11.

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

Discovery Hike: Animal Adaptations (Kissena Park): During this educational wildlife viewing adventure, learn how animals like birds, squirrels, chipmunks and others survive the cold and snow. Rose Avenue and Oak Avenue in Kissena Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., Dec. 12.

Corona Community Cleanup (William F. Moore Park): Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz is hosting a cleanup event in conjunction with Queens Chamber of Commerce, Corona Ambulance, Centro Comunitario Andino and other groups. Gloves, brooms, shovels and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers are asked to dress appropriately for the cold weather and getting dirty. Registration is required. William F. Moore Park. eventbrite.com. Free. 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dec. 12.

Queens Holiday Market Fundraiser (Long Island City): Hosted by The Connected Chef, this holiday market and fundraiser will have local vendors, live music, holiday tree decorating, kids’ activities, warm food and more. Proceeds from all food sales and support for vendors will go toward helping Lifeline Grocery. 49-05 5th St. in Long Island City. eventbrite.com. Ticket prices from $5 to $25. 11 to 4 p.m., Dec. 12.

Steinway Street Strolling Carolers (Steinway Street): Do some small business holiday shopping on Steinway Street while being entertained by strolling carolers. Shops along Steinway Street in Astoria. itsintqueens.com. Free. 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 12.

Common Ground: Mini-Global Mashup #4 – US-Africa Meets China (Flushing Town Hall): Enjoy performances by Newman Taylor Baker/WashboardXT, a jazz drummer and washboard player and Feifei Yang, a musician, singer, instructor and arts entrepreneur. The concert is accompanied by NYC-based pianist and composer Zhihua Hu. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall. flushingtownhall.org. In-person tickets are $15 for nonmembers and $12 for members and children. Virtual tickets are $7 for nonmembers and $5 for members. 1 p.m., Dec. 12.

