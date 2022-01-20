QNS Weekender: Eight things to do in Queens

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

This weekend is going to be pretty chilly, so bundle up and check out what’s happening in Queens.

Take a fun, outdoor cardio class at Torsney Park on Friday. See some winter waterfowl, including ducks, geese and swans at Baisley Park this Saturday. On Sunday, check out the Fertile Ground dance series at Green Space and participate in a post-performance audience discussion, complete with wine.

For information about these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from Jan. 21 to 23.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class is for you. Low-impact cardio sculpt classes consist of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground, Long Island City. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Jan. 21.

Transplants Comedy Show (QED Astoria): This weekly comedy show is hosted by Katie Boyle and Lindsay Theisen and features comedians who are not New Yorkers telling jokes about the city and their own hometowns. Comedians for this weekend’s show include Cody Wilkins (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon), Lucie Pohl (Fringe), Collin Chamberlin (The Stand), Brittany Cardwell (Drule), Alex Carbabano (HBOMax) and Cher Landman (Caroline’s). Purchase tickets. QED Astoria; 27-16 23rd Ave. qedastoria.com. Tickets are $10 online and $12 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 21.

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

Zumba (Al Oerter Recreation Center): Get your heart pumping first thing in the morning with an energizing Zumba class, which combines fun dance moves with fast-paced music. This dance fitness class was founded in 2001 by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto “Beto” Pérez. Registration is required. Gymnasium (Court) in Al Oerter Recreation Center; 131-40 Fowler Ave. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Jan. 22.

Birding: Winter Waterfowl (Baisley Pond Park): The term “waterfowl” refers collectively to ducks, geese and swans. The Urban Park Rangers will guide bird watchers to the best viewing spots in the park to see these waterfowl in their natural habitat. People of all skill levels are welcome and are urged to bring their own binoculars. Baisley Boulevard and 157th Street in Baisley Pond Park, Jamaica. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., Jan. 22.

PINE (Rockaway Beach): Head to Rockaway Beach this weekend to see Pine, described as “an installation conceived out of necessity to mourn in a time of compiling obstacles.” It is created out of repurposed Christmas trees and is meant to facilitate “public grieving, commemoration and regeneration” in the midst of a pandemic. Attendees are advised to dress warm and bring a blanket or beach chair. Registration is required. Beach 81st Street entrance at Rockaway Beach and Boardway. nycparks.org. Free. 3 to 6:30 p.m., Jan. 22.

SUNDAY, JAN. 23

Walking Group (Forest Park): This program will get you walking in the great outdoors. Class begins with a group warm-up led by Shape Up NYC instructor Bona Bhatia, followed by a walking workout that is appropriate for all levels and paces, ending with a cool down and stretch. Registration is required. The Overlook in Forest Park; 80-30 Park Lane. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Jan. 23.

Historic New York (Ridgewood Reservoir): The Urban Park Rangers and NYC H2O have collaborated on this Ridgewood Reservoir walk, which highlights its history, ecology and engineering. Registration is required. 58-2 Vermont Pl., Glendale. nycparks.org. Free. 1 to 2 p.m., Jan. 23.

Fertile Ground (Green Space): This monthly new works series features emerging choreographers and experimenting, established professionals. Every month, five artists present their work in progress and receive audience feedback in a post-performance discussion — with wine! This month’s Fertile Ground features Beatriz Castro, Ti Gi Bellydance, Christian Warner, CRDANCE COMPANY and Monét Movement Productions: The Collective. Buy tickets. 37-24 24th St., Suite 211, Long Island City. greenstudio.org. $15 per person. 7 to 9 p.m., Jan. 23.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.