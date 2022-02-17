Real estate firm debuts newly designed condominium residences in Flushing development

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Real estate firm Glacier Equities is reimagining 62 condominium residences within Northern Lights, a pre-war, Tudor-style four-tower gated development with a central landscaped courtyard in Flushing.

The developer purchased a portfolio of residencies and will debut its fully renovated homes this week.

Built in 1926, the buildings offer expansive pre-war layouts and beautifully preserved and refreshed details, including original fireplaces, custom millwork and moldings. These details pair with Glacier’s modern residence renovations with a forthcoming new suite of amenities, along with newly redesigned hallways, lobbies, and select other common areas.

Northern Lights, located at 148-09 Northern Blvd., is a stately development in a vibrant, transit-rich neighborhood, providing a gated oasis with easy access to the excitement of Downtown Flushing, said Myles Horn, principal of Glacier Equities.

“The original details as well as the pre-war layouts, which allow for much larger floor plans, cannot be replicated in ground-up new developments of today,” Horn said.

The interiors of all Glacier-renovated residences offer a rare combination of classic architecture and modern finishes. Purchasers will enjoy oversized windows, light-filled rooms and high ceilings in their homes.

Some residences include home offices and wood-burning fireplaces, and many include an in-unit washer and dryer. Glacier has complemented these timeless details with renovated kitchens and baths, new terra legno wood flooring, custom millwork, moldings, door casings and stone fireplace mantel and hearths in select residences.

The kitchens feature vented range hoods, Lucenti interiors, kitchen cabinets, waterfall countertops and tile backsplash, along with Bertazzoni and Blomberg appliances. The baths offer radiant heated flooring among their redesign.

The building’s current amenities include an on-site laundry room with state-of-the-art machines, resident storage rooms for lease and video intercom entry. Glacier will also be adding a state-of-the-art fitness center, children’s playroom, and lounge and a TULU shared equipment room.

New one- to three-bedroom homes are available for immediate occupancy. The rooms range in size from 733 square feet to 1,750 square feet and are priced from $689,000 to $1,299,000.

Landmark International Real Estate is handling sales and availability may be viewed here. To schedule an appointment at the on-site sales gallery and to tour model residences, call Lucy Lu at 917-530-5075.