Cord Meyer Development to serve as premier sponsor of Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park

Cord Meyer Development, a Queens-based real estate firm, will serve as the premier sponsor of Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park, a nonprofit organization that works alongside the NYC Parks Department to advocate for improvements to the 63-acre park in Bayside.

The company will sponsor activities to help conserve and improve Crocheron and John Golden Park, located at 214th Street and 35th Avenue.

The announcement was made jointly by Jessica Burke, founder and president of Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park, and Joseph Forgione, vice president of Cord Meyer Development.

“Friends of Crocheron & John Golden Park is a volunteer-run organization that works closely with NYC Parks, but we rely on outside support to accomplish our many goals,” Burke said. “We were thrilled when Cord Meyer approached us and asked about sponsorship opportunities. We developed a new premier sponsorship package to match their level of commitment. Having Cord Meyer as a partner will benefit our monthly service events, expand the reach of our historic archive, and enable us to show our appreciation to our volunteers with T-shirts and other items. We look forward to this rewarding relationship.”

Founded in 1904, Cord Meyer is a developer, owner and operator of retail, commercial and residential properties in Queens, including its historic Bay Terrace Shopping Center, located less than one mile from Crocheron Park.

Like the Crocheron family for whom the park is named, Cord Meyer’s roots in Queens go back generations, Forgione said.

“We are proud of our deep connection to the community and actively seek partnerships with groups that are committed to improving the area for residents and visitors alike. Friends of Crocheron & John Golden Park has been highly successful at bringing together individuals with a range of skills at its many volunteer events. Cord Meyer is honored to support the Friends group and looks forward to meeting everyone at the upcoming Golden Pond Cleanup,” Forgione said.

On Saturday, March 19, anyone interested in helping to clean Golden Pond and the surrounding vicinity should meet at Golden Pond in Crocheron Park at 11 a.m. To receive a free T-shirt at the event, register here.

Founded in 2020, Friends of Crocheron & John Golden Pond assists NYC Parks in the stewardship of the parkland, which today consists of Crocheron Park and the adjoining John Golden Park. By protecting environmentally sustainable functions of the pond, woodlands, and gardens, the volunteer organization helps support pollinator populations, wildlife and biodiversity while also creating environments that support educational endeavors. More information is available here.