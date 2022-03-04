Queens College celebrates new School of Business at opening reception

Queens College President Frank Wu announced the new Queens College School of Business at an opening reception on Thursday, March 3 in the college’s Student Union Ballroom.

Interim Dean of Social Sciences and Professor of Anthropology Kate Pechenkina served as master of ceremonies for the event.

Guest speakers included Congresswoman Grace Meng, Queens College Provost Elizabeth Hendrey, NYC Department of Small Business Services Commissioner and City University of New York Trustee Kevin Kim, Queens Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Grech, Queens College Foundation member Paulette Bradnock Mullings ’84, Queens College Economics Professor Joan Nix and Queens College students Faheem Hoosain, Melanie Goldsmith and Rebecca Yaminian.

Congresswoman Grace Meng said the Queens College new School of Business “will offer students outstanding opportunities and help position them to become the business leaders of tomorrow.”

Established as part of the 2021–2026 Strategic Plan in response to the projected workforce demand for business professionals in New York City, the school is built on a suite of existing programs in accounting, economics and finance, as well as actuarial studies, international business and risk management.

A steering committee of faculty members and career counselors revised existing curricula, set up new tracks and expanded career services to create the new school.

“Interdisciplinary programs like these are to be expected in a business school with an integrated liberal arts curriculum,” Wu said. “The Queens College Business School isn’t just for business, accounting and economics majors; we expect it to attract students interested in a wide range of subjects, such as political science, social justice, ethics and cultural differences in the universe of business.”

The mission of the Queens College Business School is to provide students with the skills needed to navigate the quickly evolving world of business. The curriculum will focus on equipping students with both the technical know-how and fundamental knowledge needed to achieve a competitive advantage in various careers. Students will also be encouraged to seek a deep and broad familiarity with different cultures in preparation for roles as leaders in a global society.

Students will also have the opportunity to apply their knowledge right on campus through the Tech Incubator at Queens College, Small Business Development Center and the college’s partnership with Blackstone LaunchPad.

Seven students were recognized at the reception as winners of the Ideas Competition, a virtual business plan contest organized by Blackstone LaunchPad and powered by StartupTree.

Undergraduate and graduate students from all majors were invited to present a business idea or prototype for the Ideas Competition; no prior entrepreneurship experience was required to participate.

There are currently six undergraduate business-related majors available to Queens College students, including Bachelor of Business Administration degrees in Actuarial Studies, Finance and International Business, a Bachelor of Science in Quantitative Economics and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Accounting and Economics, as well as Master’s of Science degree programs in Taxation, Accounting and Risk Management.

Now, through the business school, students will be able to earn BBAs in Finance — with a FinTech concentration —and in Business Economics and Policy, which will combine business administration fundamentals and cutting-edge quantitative and econometric tools.

Click here for a full description of degree programs.​