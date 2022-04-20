Assemblyman Hevesi expresses safety concerns at Queens intersection

State Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi joined several other community leaders in voicing his concern for the safety of pedestrians at the intersection of Union Turnpike and Park Lane.

Hevesi, who represents District 28 in the Assembly, announced on April 19 that he, along with District 29 Councilwoman Lynn Schulman, Queens Community Board 9 Chair Sherry Algredo, Community Board 6 Chair Heather Beers-Dimitriadis and Community Board 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio, has submitted a request to the Department of Transportation asking them to address the safety concerns.

In their letter to the DOT, the community leaders asked for the implementation of lights and crosswalks with better timing and long-term solutions that would help protect drivers, bikers and walkers in the area. This request comes less than a week after several members of the community gathered near the intersection to voice their concern and displeasure with it.

The Union Turnpike/Park Lane intersection needs upgraded traffic controls. @QueensCB6, Community Board 9, @Lynn4NYC and I are requesting that @NYC_DOT implement better timing of lights/crosswalks as well as longer-term solutions to keep walkers, bikers, and drivers protected. pic.twitter.com/7chnKtB2O8 — Assemblyman Hevesi (@AndrewHevesi) April 19, 2022

Much of the safety concern stems from the high number of seniors, young families and children living in the area.

“With controls as currently set, there is simply not enough time for people to cross the three sections of road needed to carry about their daily lives, particularly with rushed drivers often racing to beat traffic lights and blocking intersections,” the community leaders said in their letter.

The community leaders also asked for the DOT to conduct a traffic safety study of Union Turnpike between Queens Boulevard. According to the leaders, doing so would help address similar issues at nearby intersections, improve the handling of traffic at Union Turnpike and Metropolitan Avenue and provide safer access for pedestrians and bicyclists along the corridor.

While the community leaders acknowledged DOT’s efforts to improve pedestrian safety around the city, they also emphasized that there’s still room for improvement.

“We request DOT remain in communication on the issue and our collective offices remain available for ongoing correspondence/site visits at the agency’s convenience in order to immediately work towards a resolution,” the leaders said.