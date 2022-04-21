QNS Weekender: 22 things to do in Queens

This Earth Day weekend is jam packed with things to do, from tree plantings and clean-up events to nature walks and spring festival. Check out some of the things going on in Queens this weekend.

On Friday, take part in an Earth Day event at Rockaway Community Park, complete with arts and crafts, animal exhibits and more. On Saturday, Queens Farm is having its annual Apple Blossom Carvinal to ring in the spring season. On Sunday, plant some trees at Cunningham Park.

For information about these events and more, see our list of things to do in Queens from April 22 to 24.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here is where you can find several places in Queens to get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a Queens vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

It’s My Park (Springfield Park): The Volunteers for Springfield Park, Inc are looking for people to help them beautify the park. 147th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard at Springfield Park. nycparks.org. Free. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 22.

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class may be for you! This low-impact cardio sculpt class consists of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., April 22.

Tai Chi (Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center): Take this tai chi with Kam class, offered through Rego Park Senior. Tai chi is an “internal Chinese martial art” practiced for defense training, health benefits and meditation. Gymnasium in Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center. nycparks.org. Free. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., April 22.

Cunningham Park Tree Planting (Cunningham Park): Plant trees in Cunningham Park with the Stewardship Team. Trees provide benefits like improved air and water quality, reduced pollution and lower energy costs. Volunteers will learn proper planting techniques and should come dressed in sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get dirty. Volunteers 18 and under should be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. 210th Street Playground in Cunningham Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 22.

Kids Week: Earth Day Nature Puppet Show (Fort Totten Park): In celebration of Earth Day, take the kids to Fort Totten Park to watch an Earth Day-related puppet show. Fort Totten Visitor Center in Fort Totten Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 22.

Family Fun at Rainey Park (Rainey Park): This children’s event is organized by the Central Astoria LDC and features arts and crafts (while supplies last), a puppet show and exciting children’s musical performances. Rainey Park. nycparks.org. Free. 12 to 2:30 p.m., April 22.

Earth Day (Rockaway Community Park): This Earth Day, learn about fun ways to save the planet. Work on creative ideas for reusing and recycling. The event features arts and crafts, animal exhibits, plants crafts, inflatables and a visit from the Urban Park Rangers. Beach 54 and Almeda Avenue in Rockaway Community Park. nycparks.org. Free. 3 to 7 p.m., April 22.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Zumba (Al Oerter Recreation Center): Get your heart pumping with this high-energy dance fitness class that incorporates dance moves with fast-paced music. Gymnasium (Court) in Al Oerter Recreation Center. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., April 23.

Cunningham Park Tree Planting (Cunningham Park): Plant trees in Cunningham Park with the Stewardship Team. Trees provide benefits like improved air and water quality, reduced pollution and lower energy costs. Volunteers will learn proper planting techniques and should come dressed in sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get dirty. Volunteers 18 and under should be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. 210th Street Playground in Cunningham Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 23.

It’s My Park (Glenwood Landing): The Westmoreland Association is hosting the 5th annual spring cleanup of the Glenwood Landing Park. Volunteers will help to do general cleanup, rake leaves, collect trash, prune, weed and plant. Glenwood Landing Garden in Glenwood Landing. nycparks.org. Free. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 23.

Sensory Perception Hike (Powell’s Cove Park): Take a hike at Powell Cove’s Park this weekend and engage your senses of touch, smell, sight and hearing. 130th Street and 11th Avenue in Powell’s Cove Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., April 23.

It’s an EM1 World | GreenThumb GrowTogether (Paradise Community Garden): Learn how to recycle food waste into Bokashi compost, how to promote healthy microorganisms in soil and how to take advantage of the many additional benefits EM1 has to offer. Registration is required. Paradise Community Garden; 107-29 Inwood St. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 23.

Apple Blossom Carnival (Queens Farm): Ring in spring at Queens Farms’ annual carnival, featuring assorted carnival rides by Newton Shows, hayrides, midway games, local food vendors and a visit with farm animals. Queens County Farm Museum; 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $12.95 to $21.95. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 23.

Crafting a Floral Centerpiece for Beginners | GreenThumb GrowTogether (LIC Roots Community Garden): Learn to make gorgeous bouquets out of any blossoms or greens from the garden. Participants will take a hands-on lesson in making simple, beautiful floral arrangements to take home (while supplies last). Registration is required. LIC Roots Community Garden; 29-08 47th Ave. nycparks.org. Free. 1 to 3 p.m., April 23.

Earth Day Weekend Arts and Crafts (Sobelsohn Playground): During this Earth Day weekend celebration, do arts and crafts with the Urban Park Rangers and the Blue Bus. There will be nature-themed and recycled sourced arts and crafts for all ages. Registration is required. Sobelsohn Playground in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 1 to 3 p.m., April 23.

Granville T. Woods Historic Exhibition (St. Michael’s Cemetery): This exhibition will teach students about the contributions that inventor Granville T. Woods made to wireless communication and mass transportation. It will also show the obstacles that he encountered and overcame as a Black inventor in the late 19th century. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. St. Michael’s Cemetery; 72-02 Astoria Blvd., East Elmhurst. stmichaelscemetery.com. Free. 3 p.m., April 23.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Cunningham Park Tree Planting (Cunningham Park): Plant trees in Cunningham Park with the Stewardship Team. Trees provide benefits like improved air and water quality, reduced pollution and lower energy costs. Volunteers will learn proper planting techniques and should come dressed in sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get dirty. Volunteers 18 and under should be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. 210th Street Playground in Cunningham Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 24.

Olmsted 200: Forest Park Hike (Forest Park): To celebrate the bicentennial (200th) birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, NYC Parks will lead this hike of Forest Park’s many natural treasures and learn how Olmsted’s legacy still exists in the park today. Myrtle Avenue and Park Lane South in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 11:30 a.m., April 24.

Buddy Monument Cleanup (Forest Park): Volunteer with the Forest Park team to remove harmful plant species, deadwood and litter from the area behind Buddy Monument. Registration is required. Buddy Monument in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 12 p.m., April 24.

It’s My Park (MacDonald Park): Earth Citizens Club of Queens is looking for volunteers to clean up litter, plant shrubs and prune trees. Registration is required. Yellowstone Boulevard entrance in MacDonald Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 24.

It’s My Park (Ralph Demarco Park): Volunteer to clean up Ralph Demarco Park this weekend. Registration is required. Ralph Demarco Park. nycparks.org. Free. 12 to 2 p.m., April 24.

Myrtle Avenue Spring Street Festival (Myrtle Avenue): Have some fun at this spring event, featuring over 200 merchant and vendor displays, children’s rides, game booths, food, entertainment, health providers and other local nonprofit and civic organizations. Myrtle Avenue from Wyckoff Avenue to Forest Avenue. clearviewfestival.com. Free. 12 to 6 p.m., April 24.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.