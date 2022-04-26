Ridgewood Savings Bank celebrates Earth Day by introducing eco-conscious service

In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint, Ridgewood Savings Bank created a new service to meet financial needs in an environmentally conscious way.

Leonard Stekol, president, CEO and chairman of the board of Ridgewood Savings Bank, said that this green product will make banking easier for their customers.

“Ridgewood has a proud history of looking ahead at ways to make banking easier for our customers,” Stekol said. “We are offering products that are in sync with customers working remotely who require greater digital and global services.”

The bank, which was recognized in 2021 by Bankrate as the “Best Regional Bank” nationwide and ranked number one on Forbes’ “Best-in-State Banks” list for New York state, is introducing five new services.

The new service is known as Free Green Checking, which will be an eco-conscious and paperless payment account with zero monthly fees. This will give the customer total control with free eStatements, access to 90,000 surcharge-free ATMs, 24/7 digital banking, bill pay and Zelle and much more. For every new Free Green Checking account opened in 2022, Ridgewood will donate to One Tree Planted, which plants trees in U.S. National Forests.

Ridgewood’s new service is an effort to expand and improve the customer experience.

“Driven by the goal to “multiply the good,” Ridgewood remains focused on what has made the bank successful — its customers,” said a statement from Ridgewood. “Ridgewood’s effort on Earth Day of going green and planting trees through ‘One Tree Planted’ is another way the bank gives back.

In 2021, Ridgewood Savings Bank contributed over $1.137 million to community reinvestment, employee charitable donations, community outreach and bank-matched donations.

On top of Free Green Checking, Ridgewood is introducing new added perks to the premier checking account, including free EZShield ID Protection Plus and competitive interest rates on higher balances. Also, Ridgewood’s new Currency Exchange Service brings access to over 80 world currencies. Soon, international wire transfers will be available as well.

Student lending will also be offered at Ridgewood in the coming months, where students can apply for private students loans through College Ave Student Loans.

“The bank recognizes that students work hard to get into the schools of their choice and hopes to make it easier to apply for loans,” said a Ridgewood statement.