Bayside lawmaker hosts second annual AAPI Heritage Month fun run

Northeast Queens State Senator John Liu joined more than 100 other participants in celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) heritage month by taking part in Bayside’s second annual fun run on Sunday, May 15.

Participants of all ages took part in this event meant to celebrate and spread awareness about the AAPI community. The run was 4.8 miles long and took place along the Joe Michael Mile, from Fort Totten to Northern Boulevard and back.

“[This is] a great turnout at our second annual AAPI heritage month fun run,” Senator Liu said. “Thank you to all the runners of all ages and backgrounds who ran, jogged and walked with us as we enjoyed a fun-filled day celebrating Asian American heritage and community.”

May was established in the United States as AAPI Heritage Month in 1990 by then-President George Herbert Walker Bush. May also marks the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the United States in 1843 and the contributions of Chinese laborers in the completion of the transcontinental railroad in 1869.