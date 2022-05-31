Elected officials host e-waste event in Forest Park

State Senator Joe Addabbo and other elected officials held their bi-annual recycling event for electronics in the Forest Park Bandshell Parking Lot on Sunday, May 22.

The event, which is co-hosted by Councilman Robert Holden and Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar, takes place in the spring and once in the fall. The next event is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9.

“It was great seeing so many people come out to Forest Park to properly recycle their electronic waste. Thank you to everyone who participated and for our partners on this amazing event.”

Addabbo’s Howard Beach and Middle Village offices are still accepting small electronics to recycle if they missed the event last week.

For more information, call Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111.