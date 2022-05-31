Quantcast
Elected officials host e-waste event in Forest Park

Forest Park e-waste event
Elected officials host E-waste event to safely dispose of electronics in Forest Park. (Photo by Anthony Giudice)

State Senator Joe Addabbo and other elected officials held their bi-annual recycling event for electronics in the Forest Park Bandshell Parking Lot on Sunday, May 22. 

The event, which is co-hosted by Councilman Robert Holden and Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar, takes place in the spring and once in the fall. The next event is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9. 

Forest Park e-waste event
Elected officials gather at E-Waste event Sunday, May 22. (Photo by Anthony Giudice)

“It was great seeing so many people come out to Forest Park to properly recycle their electronic waste. Thank you to everyone who participated and for our partners on this amazing event.”

Forest Park e-waste event
(Photo by Anthony Giudice)

Addabbo’s Howard Beach and Middle Village offices are still accepting small electronics to recycle if they missed the event last week. 

For more information, call Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111.

