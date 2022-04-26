Elected officials partner to bring electronics recycling event to Forest Park

State Senator Joseph Addabbo is teaming up with Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and Councilman Robert Holden to bring an electronic waste recycling event to Forest Park next month.

On Sunday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Lower East Side Ecology Company will be at the Forest Park Bandshell Parking Lot to collect and recycle used electronics.

“Whether you got a new television or computer, or your DVD player or printer broke down, people get new electronics for any variety of reasons all the time. Knowing how to get rid of your old electronics, however, can be a little confusing,” Addabbo said. “We all want to protect the environment and keep electronics out of our landfills where they take decades to degrade and release harmful components into the ground. That is why these e-waste events are important for our communities.”

Electronics that will be accepted include computers, monitors, handheld devices, landlines and more. Batteries, floppy disks, smoke detectors and household appliances will not be accepted.

“I hope all my neighbors will come to Forest Park on a beautiful day and join me in recycling their electronic waste. We will donate your electronics to those who may need it and recycle the rest,” Rajkumar said. “To help our planet, we must do all we can to divert waste from landfills, including the 50 million metric tons of electronic waste produced annually. Sustainability is not an optional goal: it is essential to our very survival. In coming together as a community to recycle our electronic waste, we will be helping to maintain our planet for future generations.”

This event is held bi-annually with the support of the 104th Precinct Civilian Observation Patrol and the NYC Parks Department to help discard e-waste properly.

“I am always proud to co-sponsor these electronics recycling events throughout the district, along with my colleagues in government, because they provide constituents a chance to dispose of many kinds of unwanted electronic equipment in a safe, convenient and environmentally responsible way,” Holden said. “I thank the Lower East Side Ecology Center for making these events possible.”

For more information about this event, contact Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111.