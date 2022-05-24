Flushing United demands community engagement in plans for proposed transitional housing complex

Flushing United, an organization of community and business leaders, is demanding the NYC Department of Homeless Services (DHS) hold a public meeting to discuss the planned development of a proposed transitional housing complex in College Point while advocating for more affordable housing.

On Monday, May 24, more than 60 community and business leaders were gathered for a press conference at 33-68 Farrington St. in Flushing to discuss the project site at 39-03 College Point Blvd. Members of the organization said they’re still seeking answers about the development, which is spearheaded by Asian Americans for Equality (AAFE).

“There’s been nothing public or transparent about any part of the land deal at 39-03 College Point Blvd. Any claims to the contrary is an outright lie and distortion of the truth,” said Jerry Lo, acting president of Flushing United. “The Flushing community deserves to be heard and listened to before any development of this size and scope is built. We look forward to hearing from DHS why they believe transitional and not permanent housing is best suited for Flushing.”

AAFE in partnership with the Urban Resource Institute (URI) is planning to construct a 90-unit building that will offer on-site services to assist Asian families with children in need. The project is currently on pause as the organization is coordinating with city officials to address community concerns and provide more information about the development.

In January, Flushing United had presented a petition of 50,000 signatures voicing concerns about the development during a press conference.

According to Flushing United, while city agencies delivered a presentation about the proposed plan, residents of the neighborhood have not had the opportunity to offer their opinion. The organization said an open, public meeting would allow the community to provide their thoughts and have a real dialogue about the future of the site.

“What took place on [Jan. 24] at the community board’s monthly meeting would only constitute a presentation for the proposed transitional housing project. Therefore, the community deserves a true public hearing and the opportunity to address all of their concerns,” said Betsy Mak of Community Board 7.

To date, 62 organizations have voiced their support for Flushing United.

Thomas Grech, president of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, who is supporting Flushing United, said, “More affordable housing is good for the community and economic future of Queens.”