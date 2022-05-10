Forest Hills mom’s alleged killer indicted on murder, burglary charges

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced May 10 that 44-year-old David Bonola has been indicted by a grand jury and arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on murder and other charges for the killing of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Gaal’s body was discovered in a hockey sports bag on Metropolitan Avenue near Union Turnpike on April 16.

Bonola and Gaal had allegedly been having an on-and-off romantic affair for two years while he worked as a handyman for her family before Gaal attempted to end it, according to authorities.

“This heinous murder left two teenagers without a mother and terrified an entire community,” Katz said. “This defendant brutally stabbed the victim over 50 times before stuffing her body into a duffel bag — which he then dragged for several blocks in an attempt to dispose of the victim’s remains.”

Bonola was arraigned on a 13-count indictment before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise charging him with two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of burglary in the first degree, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. If convicted, Bonola faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Gaal returned to her Juno Street home in Forest Hills after an evening out around 12:30 a.m. on April 16. Bonola, who was a handyman and had done work at Gaal’s home on and off for the last two years, came to the victim’s home a few minutes later. He entered the residence and they engaged in a verbal argument, which escalated to Bonola allegedly slashing her throat and stabbing her more than 50 times.

He then retrieved a hockey duffle bag belonging to one of the Gaal’s sons and stuffed her body inside. He was allegedly seen on video surveillance from a nearby home rolling the duffle bag through the quiet neighborhood.