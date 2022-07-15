Brooklyn man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 fatal St. Albans shooting: DA

A Brooklyn man admitted that he fired the fatal shot that killed a man in St. Albans after he chased the victim in June, 2021, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Friday, July 15.

Rayshawn Cherry, 28, of Grove Street in Bushwick, pleaded guilty to manslaughter before Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant on July 13.

According to the charges, at approximately 10:45 p.m. on June 11, 2021, Cherry followed the victim Wayne Joseph moments after the man left the basement apartment of Cherry’s girlfriend on Quencer Road in St. Albans. Cherry approached Joseph and then proceeded to chase the 29-year-old around parked vehicles and past several homes while allegedly holding a firearm. Moments later, Cherry allegedly shot Joseph in his torso and right thigh, fatally wounding him, the charges state.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Joseph to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he died the following day.

“My office will not stand for the use of deadly weapons to resolve grievances or disputes on our streets,” Katz said. “In pleading guilty, this defendant has admitted guilt in causing the death of another individual and will now be sentenced to prison as punishment for his actions.”

Justice Pandit-Durant indicated that she would sentence Cherry to 18 years in prison to be followed by 5 years post-release supervision on August 2.