Brooklyn man charged with murder in St. Albans shooting

A Brooklyn man has been indicted by a Queens grand jury on murder charges for fatally shooting a man in St. Albans after a foot chase last month.

Rayshawn Cherry, 27, of Grove Street in Bushwick, was arraigned Thursday, July 8, before Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant on a three-count indictment charging him with murder in second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

According to the charges, at approximately 10:45 p.m. on June 11, Cherry followed the victim Wayne Joseph moments after the man left the basement apartment of Cherry’s girlfriend on Quencer Road in St, Albans. Cherry approached Joseph and then proceeded to chase the 29-year-old around parked vehicles and past several homes while allegedly holding a firearm. Moments later, Cherry allegedly shot Joseph in his torso and right thigh.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Joseph to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he died the following day.

“As alleged, this defendant used a firearm to exact his own version of revenge and now a life has been needlessly lost,” Katz said. “Using a weapon cannot be the new norm for resolving grievances or disputes.”

Justice Pandit-Durant remanded Cherry and set his return date for August 10. Cherry faces up to 25 years-to-life if convicted.