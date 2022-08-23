POLLS CLOSED: Results begin to trickle in for congressional, state Senate primary races in Queens

The second and final primary day of 2022 has ended in New York, with polls closing as of 9 p.m. after voters in Queens and throughout the city decided on their respective party’s candidates for the congressional and state Senate general election.

Queens voters headed to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 23, but voter turnout for the primary was reportedly low throughout the day, continuing a trend first seen during the early voting period.

As of 6 p.m., the city’s Board of Elections (BOE) reported that Queens had only tallied 17,996 votes, the lowest of any of the five boroughs.

August Primary Check Ins – as of 6PM*

Manhattan – 102,493

Bronx – 18,125

Brooklyn – 79,304

Queens – 17,996

Staten Island – 19,970

Total Voting Check-Ins 237,888

*Includes early voting check ins — NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) August 23, 2022

Additionally, Queens voters submitted 2,024 absentee ballots for the Congressional races and 1,616 for the state Senate races, according to figures released by the BOE.

QNS will keep you updated and will post unofficial primary results released by the city and state Board of Elections after the polls close. Results will not be official until they are certified by the BOE.

Democratic Party

3rd Congressional District

Jon Kaiman

Robert P. Zimmerman

Joshua Alexander Lafazan

Reema Rasool

Melanie D’Arrigo

5th Congressional District

*Rep. Gregory Meeks is running unopposed in the primary and will head straight to the general election to face off against Republican Paul King.

6th Congressional District

*Rep. Grace Meng is unopposed in the Democratic primary and will face off against Thomas Zmich in the general election.

7th Congressional District

Nydia M. Velazquez leads with 12,873 votes (83.19%), with all scanners reported as of 9:35 p.m., according to the state Board of Elections. In Queens, Velazquez secured 5,647 votes (82.03%).



Paperboy Love Prince (2,584 total votes, including 1,169 in Queens)

14th Congressional District

*Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez will not have a primary challenger and will face a challenger — to be decided after the Republican primary — in the general election.

11th Senatorial District

*Toby Ann Stavisky will not have a primary challenger and will run against Republican Stefano Forte in the general election.

15th Senatorial District

Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. leads with 3,865 votes (56.56%), with 98% of scanners reported as of 9:46 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the city’s Board of Elections.

Albert Baldeo (957 votes, 14%)

Japneet Singh (1,972 votes, 28.86%)

16th Senatorial District

*John Liu will not have a primary challenger and will face Ruben Cruz II in the general election.

59th Senatorial District

Kristen S. Gonzalez leads with 11,167 votes (56.99%), with 86% of scanners reported as of 9:47 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the city’s Board of Elections.

Elizabeth S. Crowley (6,501 votes, 33.18%)

Francoise Olivas (221 votes, 1.13%)

Nomiki Konst (315 votes, 1.61%)

Michael D. Corbett (1,351 votes, 6.90%)

Republican Party

14th Congressional District

Tina Forte leads with 1,151 votes (65.70%), with all scanners reported as of 9:31 p.m., according to the state Board of Elections. In Queens, Forte secured 525 votes (62.13%).

Desi Joseph Cuellar is trailing with 569 votes (32.48%).

*There are no Republican primaries in the remaining districts as only one candidate is in each race.

Primary winners will face off in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The early voting period for the general election beings Oct. 29 and runs through Nov. 6.