Election Day kicks off in Queens for congressional, state Senate primaries

Who’s on the ballot

Democratic Party

3rd Congressional District: Jon Kaiman, Robert P. Zimmerman, Joshua Alexander Lafazan, Reema Rasool, Melanie D’Arrigo

5th Congressional District: Rep. Gregory Meeks is running unopposed in the primary and will head straight to the general election to face off against Republican Paul King.

6th Congressional District: Rep. Grace Meng is unopposed in the Democratic Primary and will be facing off against Thomas Zmich in the general election.

7th Congressional District: Nydia M. Velazquez, Paperboy Love Prince

14th Congressional District: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez will not have a primary challenger and will face a challenger — to be decided after the Republican primary — in the general election.

11th Senatorial District: Toby Ann Stavisky will not have a primary challenger and will run against Republican Stefano Forte in the general election.

15th Senatorial District: Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., Albert Baldeo, Japneet Singh

16th Senatorial District: John Liu will not have a primary challenger and will face Ruben Cruz II in the general election.

59th Senatorial District: Francoise Olivas, Kristen S. Gonzalez, Elizabeth S. Crowley, Nomiki Konst, Michael D. Corbett

Republican Party

14th Congressional District: Tina Forte, Desi Joseph Cuellar

There are no Republican primaries in the remaining districts as only one candidate is in each race.

Primary winners will face off in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The early voting period for the general election beings Oct. 29 and runs through Nov. 6.