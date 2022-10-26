Quantcast
Rego Center IKEA announces it will close in December

By Ethan Marshall
IKEA
Photo courtesy of IKEA

IKEA announced Wednesday, Oct. 26, that its location in Rego Center will be shutting down on Dec. 3. The announcement comes less than two years after the location first opened its doors in January 2021.

IKEA
Photo courtesy of IKEA Queens

“Since IKEA Queens opened in January 2021, we’ve loved being a part of your community,” the company said in a statement. “Thank you for choosing us as your go-to destination for affordable home furnishings and fresh design inspiration.”

IKEA
Photo courtesy of IKEA Queens

According to IKEA, while the store will close, its employees will be provided with other opportunities with the company. They also emphasized that the store will still be open for customers as they prepare for the holidays. At the time of its opening, it became the third IKEA location in New York City.

IKEA
Photo courtesy of IKEA Queens

The location of this IKEA was strategically chosen due to its proximity to public transportation like the Q59 and Q60 bus stops and 63rd Drive-Rego Park subway station, served by the M and R trains. This location was also the first of its kind in the United States to have a new, smaller format. It was custom made for the unique lifestyle of New Yorkers. This included inspiring room sets and digital tools focused on sustainable, small-space living solutions.

The store suffered from flooding in September 2021 as a result of the remnants from Hurricane Ida. Certain sections of the store were temporarily closed off in order to repair the flood damage over the months that followed.

QNS has reached out to IKEA for additional comment on the closure and is waiting for a response.

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

