Cops seek suspect who burglarized three apartments inside of Forest Hills residential building: NYPD

Police are searching for the suspect who burglarized three different apartments inside of a Forest Hills residential building last month.

Police say the unidentified male suspect first entered the apartment building located near Burns Street and Continental Avenue, within the confines of the 112th Precinct, at approximately 11:45 a.m. on March 29. Once inside, he “forcibly entered” three different apartments.

The suspect snatched a woman’s jewelry and approximately $2,500 fro the first apartment, police said. Additionally, he snatched jewelry from two other women’s apartments.

There were no injuries as a result of the burglaries, according to authorities.

The suspect then fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet sedan that headed toward Ascan Avenue, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video and an image of the suspect on April 5.

Police say the suspect, who has a dark complexion, is believed to be approximately 30 to 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap.