Three boaters stranded on Breezy Point Jetty rescued by maritime unit: FDNY

An FDNY maritime unit pulled off a daring rescue of three boaters who were stranded on the Breezy Point Jetty on Sunday.

FDNY Marine 3, based in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, responded to a report of a vessel in distress at the jetty which is located at the confluence of the Atlantic Ocean and Jamaica Bay at the westernmost end of the Rockaway Peninsula.

Upon arrival, the Marine 3 crew observed three victims who were struggling on the slippery rocks of the jetty after their boat was swamped in the dangerous waters off Breezy Point Tip.

Marine 3 nosed up to the jetty and was able to initiate the rescues of the three mariners. Harsh weather conditions including wind gusts of 20 miles per hour and 2 to 3-foot swells added to the arduous rescue, according to the FDNY.

All three victims were brought aboard Marine 3 and were evaluated and treated for injuries including dehydration, and exposure to the elements. Marine 3 then transferred the three victims to land where they received care from awaiting EMS units.

“The fast response of our FDNY marine personnel prevented a tragedy from occurring this past Sunday,” Councilwoman Joann Ariola said. “What was meant to be a fun Memorial Day weekend outing quickly turned chaotic when a boat was caught against the Breezy Point Jetty rocks in rough waters. Fortunately, New York’s Bravest responded quickly, pushing through strong wind and waves to reach three people in distress. A job well done by our FDNY – as always, we all owe them a great debt of gratitude for preventing what could easily have been a disaster.”



The Breezy Point Jetty was built in 1935, by the federal government as part of the New Deal, to keep sand from accumulating at the mouth of New York Harbor.