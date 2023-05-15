Sephora opens new storefront at The Shops at Skyview in Flushing

Sephora opens its doors at The Shops at Skyview Friday, May 12.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Shops at Skyview in Flushing welcomed Sephora with a grand opening event, Friday, May 12, featuring famous Filipino actress Yam Concepcion, Sephora Beauty Ambassador giveaways, a live DJ, drinks and more.

The opening event was held on May 12 at The Shops at Skyview, located at 40-24 College Point Blvd. in Flushing.

“Our goal for The Shops at Skyview is to deliver a welcoming and convenient shopping experience for our community,” said Brian McAluney, vice president of leasing at ShopCore Properties, the owners and managers of The Shops at Skyview. “Adding Sephora to our best-in-class lineup of retailers reinforces our vision of delivering a paramount one-stop shopping destination in Flushing.”

Concepcion hosted a Q&A session at 10 a.m. on May 12 to celebrate the opening of Sephora. Concepcion, known to be a fashion/beauty icon, has won the Best Actress in the Gawad Pilipino Awards, TAG Award Chicago and more. She debuted in the U.S. with the movie, “Asian Persuasion,” with actor Kevin Kreider from Bling Empire and Tony and Grammy Award-winning producer Jhett Tolentino is currently being produced.

The opening of Sephora kicked off a series of events in the Flushing community, including a mobile makeup studio offering free 10-minute makeovers.

On May 6, a custom designed Sephora X The Shops at Skyview mobile makeup studio was making its way through Flushing, where shoppers could reserve a free 10-minute makeup service.

The mobile studio made four stops, with about 250 people at each stop. Close to 150 people at each stop received free 10-minute makeup sessions and over 1,000 people entered to win a raffle of beauty products from Sephora.

“Beauty in Bloom” will be held until May 21; shoppers can take pictures with a floral installation to share on social media to win prizes.