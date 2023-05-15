Quantcast
Toddler killed after family was trapped during three-alarm Jamaica house fire: FDNY

(Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A tragic house fire in Jamaica claimed the life of a 1-year-old boy on Sunday night.

Firefighters valiantly rescued the toddler and his family after they were trapped in the attic as a three-alarm blaze tore through a two-and-a-half story home at 144-12 106th Ave., one block east of Norelli-Hargreaves Playground.

(Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. and the FDNY arrived on scene less than three minutes later.

Paramedics work to save a one-year-old boy who was rescued from a three-alarm fire in Jamaica on Sunday night. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Firefighters crawled through heavy smoke conditions to reach the trapped family on the top floor and witnesses saw one firefighter emerge from the burning home with the toddler in his arms as he raced toward paramedics who covered the youngster in a white sheet as his family screamed helplessly on the street.

(Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

The child was rushed to Long Island Jewish Cohen Children’s Hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The boy was later identified as 1-year-old Jason Eli, police said.

(Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

More than 155 firefighters battled the blaze, which was brought under control just before midnight. One firefighter was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition with minor injuries.

The fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire and the investigation remains ongoing.

(Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

