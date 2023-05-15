Toddler killed after family was trapped during three-alarm Jamaica house fire: FDNY

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A tragic house fire in Jamaica claimed the life of a 1-year-old boy on Sunday night.

Firefighters valiantly rescued the toddler and his family after they were trapped in the attic as a three-alarm blaze tore through a two-and-a-half story home at 144-12 106th Ave., one block east of Norelli-Hargreaves Playground.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. and the FDNY arrived on scene less than three minutes later.

Firefighters crawled through heavy smoke conditions to reach the trapped family on the top floor and witnesses saw one firefighter emerge from the burning home with the toddler in his arms as he raced toward paramedics who covered the youngster in a white sheet as his family screamed helplessly on the street.

The child was rushed to Long Island Jewish Cohen Children’s Hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The boy was later identified as 1-year-old Jason Eli, police said.

More than 155 firefighters battled the blaze, which was brought under control just before midnight. One firefighter was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition with minor injuries.

The fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire and the investigation remains ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.