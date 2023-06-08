Crook steals backpack from straphanger on Brooklyn-bound L train in Ridgewood

Police from the 104th Precinct and the 33rd Transit District are searching for a crook who robbed a man of his backpack while on a Brooklyn bound L train Wednesday morning.
Police say the 29-year-old victim was on the northbound L train that was approaching the Halsey Street subway station on the Queens/Brooklyn border at approximately 8:35 a.m. on June 7, when the crook approached the victim, snatched his bag and fled the station. The victim refused medical attention, police said.
The NYPD released surveillance photos and a video of the suspect fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.