Police use Taser to subdue suspect who fatally stabbed his father inside of their Brookville home

Police used a Taser to subdue a suspect who had fatally stabbed his father inside of their Brookville home early Thursday morning, June 8, according to authorities.

Police from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an “emotionally disturbed person” with a knife inside of a 230th Street home just before 1 a.m. on June 8. Upon their arrival, officers encountered a 19-year-old man armed with a knife who then attempted to barricade himself inside of the residence.

Officers then enters the home and found a 60-year-old man with stab wounds to his chest and a slash wound to his arm, according to authorities. Officers then used a Taser to subdue the suspect and recover the knife.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in Jamaica, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The suspect was taken into police custody and transported to Long Island Jewish Medical Center for evaluation.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending proper family notification, though a police spokesperson told QNS that he was the suspect’s father.

The spokesperson could not confirm a motive behind the attack at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.