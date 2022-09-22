Maspeth man cuffed in fatal Woodside stabbing: NYPD

Police on Thursday morning announced the arrest of a Maspeth man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Woodside earlier in the week.

Authorities said that at 2:43 a.m. on Sept. 19, officers from the 108th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a stabbing at the intersection of 69th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside, steps away from the 69th Street-Fisk Avenue station on the 7 line.

When the officers arrived, they found 55-year-old Freddy Jimenez with a stab wound to his torso.

EMS responded to the location and transported the Jimenez to NYC Health & Hospitals/Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

A source familiar with the investigation previously told amNewYork Metro Jimenez was stabbed during a dispute, allegedly with Olmedo Osorio, of 52nd Avenue in Maspeth. Based on eyewitness accounts, the source said, it’s believed both Jimenez and Osorio were intoxicated at the time.

The argument turned violent when Osorio allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed Jimenez in the chest, authorities said. Osorio, who was apparently shirtless at the time, allegedly fled on foot eastbound along Roosevelt Avenue.

Osorio is facing charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.