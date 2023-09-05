Man dead, three others injured after vehicle collision in Glen Oaks: NYPD

A 67-year-old man is dead and three others — including two young children — are injured after the vehicle they were riding in was struck by another vehicle in Glen Oaks on Tuesday, Sept. 5, according to authorities.

Police say the deadly collision took place at 260th Street and 73rd Avenue at around 3:55 p.m., when the victim’s vehicle collided with a diesel-powered vehicle being driven by a 39-year-old man.

The 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, the NYPD said.

A 65-year-old woman suffered a leg injury and was transported by EMS to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in serious, but stable condition, while a 1-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl were taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

The 1-year-old suffered leg trauma and the 5-year-old victim had abrasions and scratches about her body, police said.

The 39-year-old driver remained at the scene, where he was treated by EMS, cops said.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows police at the location surveilling the scene. The footage shows the front of a black-colored vehicle pushed up against the front left side of a white-colored Honda.

A police spokesperson could not say how the collision took place and which vehicle the victims were riding in when contacted by QNS Tuesday evening.

The spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and did not provide any further information.